Mayoral candidates reflect on key issues
Mayoral candidates are reflecting on key issues ahead of the November election.
Mayoral candidates are reflecting on key issues ahead of the November election.
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder notes that to this point, he has "a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum" The post Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’ appeared first on TheWrap.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “lazy," criticizing the vice president with a word long used to demean Black people in racist terms.
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.
The disgraced former mayor’s long list of property and valuables is scheduled to be placed in receivership
Even Trump's most loyal followers are getting bored of the outrage, John Bowden reports from Greenville
More than a year after Hamas and other armed groups launched their terror attack against Israel, Shirel Golan became their latest victim. She died by suicide on Sunday.
Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, who is running against Ivanka's father Donald Trump in the presidential election, in September
Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.
One critic responded to Ralph Babet with the dictionary definition of "self-own."
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
The Democratic nominee answered Maria Shriver's question about election stress -- and knocked it out of the park.
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
A proposed personnel roster circulating within Donald Trump's campaign and transition operation lists Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who threw out Trump's classified documents case, as a possible candidate for attorney general, multiple sources familiar with the matter have told ABC News. Cannon's name appears on a document reviewed by ABC News titled "Transition Planning: Legal Principals," which lists potential staffing for the White House counsel's office, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and U.S. attorneys' offices, as well as proposed candidates for the top legal positions within multiple government agencies, should Trump be reelected.
Here are the facts about a video in which the vice president addressed anti-abortion demonstrators at a Wisconsin campaign rally.
A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s events has claimed in a new lawsuit that a pro-athlete stopped the mogul from continuing to sexually assault him at a party.In a complaint filed Sunday, a man identified as “John Doe” claims the Bad Boy mogul made unwanted advances toward him at a party and grabbed his genitals through his pants, “squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”Doe, a luxury car and jewelry businessman who had previously worked with Diddy, alleged that the incident took
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
‘We’re going to frack, frack, frack!’ former president said, before adding: ‘Like a duck’
If there is one word to describe the former president's plans if he is reelected, it's "retribution."
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.