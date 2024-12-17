Mayotte authorities fear hunger, disease after cyclone; death toll rises in Mozambique

Tassilo Hummel
Updated ·4 min read

By Tassilo Hummel

PAMANDZI, Mayotte (Reuters) -Authorities in Mayotte struggled on Tuesday to stop hunger, disease and lawlessness from spreading in the French overseas territory after the weekend's devastating cyclone, while Mozambique reported dozens of deaths from the storm.

Hundreds or even thousands could be dead in Mayotte, which took the strongest hit from Cyclone Chido, French officials have said. The storm laid waste to large parts of the Indian Ocean archipelago, France's poorest overseas territory, before striking the African mainland.

Essential goods, medical and technical staff and police were arriving via the air bridge with La Reunion, the territory's only lifeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

With many parts of Mayotte still inaccessible and some victims buried before their deaths could be officially counted, it may take days to discover the full extent of the destruction.

So far, 22 deaths and 1,373 injuries have been confirmed in Mayotte, the interior ministry said, adding there were currently no reports of disease outbreaks.

"It's impossible to find them all", said Mathieu Gouzou, a sports teacher at the Bouéni M'titi-Labattoir middle school in the town of Dzaouzi when asked about the fate of his pupils. "Many of them live in the shantytown nearby, nobody can go there."

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Mayotte on Thursday, his office said. Opposition politicians in France have criticised what they say is the government's neglect of Mayotte and failure to prepare for natural disasters linked to climate change.

Ambdilwahedou Soumaila, the mayor of the capital Mamoudzou, described a grim scene as authorities prioritised the distribution of food and water.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are people who have unfortunately died where the bodies are starting to decompose that can create a sanitary problem," he told Radio France Internationale. "We don't have electricity. When night falls, there are people who take advantage of that situation."

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said the number of victims was likely to be much higher as about a third of the island's population was still unaccounted for because of bad communications.

"It's a small island with 300,000 inhabitants, and because the cyclone has disturbed the electricity, the connection of the internet and the phone lines, about 100,000 people are still unaccounted for," IFRC communications manager Nora Peter said.

Tens of thousands of people may have died in Mayotte, and doctors are bracing for a surge in disease, a dental surgeon at the islands' only hospital said on Tuesday.

"The fact that we don't see that many injured from the cyclone when everything has collapsed makes us think that all these people are still buried and are dead," Naouelle Bouabbas told Reuters in a video call from the islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHANTYTOWNS

Rescue workers have been searching for survivors amid the debris of shantytowns bowled over by 200 kph (124 mph) winds.

"My children are traumatised, my husband hasn't slept in three nights," said Anne, a doctor and mother of four who came back to Mayotte in the afternoon. "I needed to go to La Reunion for a professional training, and then I was trapped there."

The situation is made more difficult by the fact that the exact size of Mayotte's population, which rose by an estimated 100,000 over the last 10 years mainly due to undocumented immigration, is unknown.

France's interior ministry announced that a curfew would go into effect on Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time.

Doctor Claudia Lodesani of Doctors without Borders said it was crucial to restore access to drinking water to avert the outbreak of cholera and other diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

"An epidemic is not inevitable, but there is a very high risk," she told Reuters, saying that even before the storm access to clear water and health services was difficult in shantytowns, where many immigrants live.

"France will repair the hospital quickly, but the situation in the shantytowns is worrying," Lodesani said.

Chido was the strongest storm to strike Mayotte in more than 90 years.

In Mozambique, it has killed at least 34 people, officials said on Tuesday. Another seven died in Malawi.

Drone footage from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province showed razed thatched-roof houses near the coast and personal belongings scattered under the few palm trees still standing.

(Reporting by Jean-Stephane Brosse, Makini Brice, Elizabeth Pineau and Gabriel Stargardter in Paris, Abdou Moustoifa in Moroni, Nellie Peyton in Johannesburg, Custodio Cossa in Maputo, Cecile Mantovani in Geneva and Frank Phiri in Blantyre; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, William Maclean and Angus MacSwan)

Latest Stories

  • Relief efforts stepped up in Mayotte as Cyclone Chido death toll set to soar

    France is rushing aid to help the Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte by ship and military aircraft after the island was devastated by Cyclone Chido – the worst storm to hit the region in nearly a century. Rescue teams and medical personnel have been sent to the island off the east coast of Africa from France and from the nearby French overseas territory of Réunion, as well as tonnes of supplies. The authorities in Mayotte fear hundreds – possibly thousands – of people have died in Cyclone Chido.I

  • Here's how to find the best Christmas gift for the food lover in your life

    Making a themed food kit or buying white balsamic vinegar as gifts this holiday season are among the picks Sommelier and chef Shiva Reddy shared with On The Coast guest host Amy Bell.

  • Mayotte cyclone kills several hundred, maybe thousands, in worst storm in century

    PARIS/MORONI (Reuters) -Several hundred people and possibly even thousands may have been killed when the most powerful cyclone in nearly a century hit the French Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, a senior local French official said on Sunday. "I think there will certainly be several hundreds, maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands," prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville said on local media channel Mayotte La 1ere. Asked about the death toll from Cyclone Chido, the French interior ministry said "it will be difficult to account for all victims" and a figure could not be determined at this stage.

  • France rushes aid to Mayotte after Cyclone Chido leaves hundreds feared dead

    France used ships and military aircraft to rush rescuers and supplies to Mayotte on Monday after the tiny French island territory off Africa was battered by its worst cyclone in nearly a century. Survivors wandered through streets littered with debris, searching for water and shelter, after Cyclone Chido leveled entire neighborhoods on Saturday when it hit Mayotte, the poorest territory of France and, by extension, the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron said he will declare a national mourning period and planned to visit in the coming days after “this tragedy that has shaken each of us.”

  • At least 100,000 bodies in Syrian mass grave, US advocacy group head says

    The head of a U.S.-based Syrian advocacy organization on Monday said that a mass grave outside of Damascus contained the bodies of at least 100,000 people killed by the former government of ousted President Bashar al-Assad. Mouaz Moustafa, speaking to Reuters in a telephone interview from Damascus, said the site at al Qutayfah, 25 miles (40 km) north of the Syrian capital, was one of five mass graves that he had identified over the years. "One hundred thousand is the most conservative estimate" of the number of bodies buried at the site, said Moustafa, head of the Syrian Emergency Task Force.

  • 8,000 litres of diesel spilled at salmon farm near Zeballos, B.C.

    Up to 8,000 litres of diesel fuel has spilled into the water at an open-net pen salmon farm south of Zeballos, B.C., on northwest Vancouver Island.According to provincial incident reports, the spill at the Grieg Seafood site was caused by "human error during fuel transfer" on a floating concrete platform and was reported to the Environmental Emergency Branch on Saturday.Aerial and ground surveillance has reported a visible sheen to the north and west toward Centre Island from the spill site, wit

  • Thousands feared dead after Tropical Cyclone Chido slams French territory of Mayotte

    The most catastrophic cyclone to hit the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean in 90 years has possibly left hundreds dead.

  • Cold Lake First Nations man killed in RCMP shooting identified by family

    A Cold Lake First Nations man who was shot and killed by Alberta RCMP last weekend has been identified by his family, who say he was trying to rebuild his life when he was killed.Farron Atkinson identified his brother, Fabian Skani, as the person who was killed in Cold Lake, Alta., about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, on Saturday.The shooting happened near 50th Street and 43rd Avenue, in an area surrounded by several businesses and restaurants.According to an RCMP statement, two officers

  • Parties unveil plans to rescue Germany from economic doldrums

    Germany's main political parties presented their competing plans on Tuesday for lifting Europe's largest economy out of the doldrums as campaigning kicked off for a snap election on Feb. 23. The election, triggered after Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition collapsed last month amid arguments over debt and then lost a parliamentary vote of confidence on Monday, comes at a testing time for Germany. Data from the Ifo institute also delivered a sharp reminder of Germany's woes on Tuesday, showing that business morale worsened more than expected in December.

  • Raising creative and smart kids may start with these toys

    Dr. Ozlem Cankaya, associate professor at MacEwan University's early childhood curriculum studies program, shares her top toys to keep kids entertained and learning.

  • B.C. union reacts to labour board ruling on Canada Post strike

    The month-long Canada Post strike is ending after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered picketers back to work. Claire Palmer checked in with the union representing local postal workers to learn more.

  • Passenger in deadly Highway 401 wrong-way crash pleads guilty, released on probation

    A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including

  • Woman who stowed away on Delta flight to Paris apprehended again, this time trying to get into Canada

    The woman who stowed away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last month was taken into custody again, this time trying to sneak into Canada, multiple law enforcement sources tell CNN.

  • Two Russian oil tankers wrecked in Black Sea

    Video appears to show one of the tankers broken in half and sinking amid a heavy storm, with oil visible in the water.

  • My Best Friend Was A Con Artist Who Scammed Me Out Of $92,000. Here's How I Got Justice.

    "With trembling hands, I started reviewing every record from Mair’s case that I could find. I discovered she had lied to me about everything. I suddenly couldn’t breathe."

  • Luigi Mangione's Grandmother Left Family Members Millions, So Long as They Didn't Commit Crimes

    Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 in Altoona, Pa. He's accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

  • Teen guilty of manslaughter not murder in basketball court attack

    The youngest of two brothers who fatally attacked a teenager on an outdoor basketball court was convicted by the judge of manslaughter not murder.Justice Eleanor Funk issued her decision just hours after lawyers finished their closing arguments Monday in the second-degree murder trial of a teen who was 16 years old when he was charged and can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His older brother, who was 18 years old at the time of the killing, faces the same charge and is set

  • Holyrood bank smashed as stolen backhoe used for robbery; 4 arrested

    The front entrance and much of the wall of the RBC branch in Holyrood has been demolished. (Ted Dillon/CBC)The Holyrood branch of the Royal Bank of Canada was almost levelled early Monday when thieves used a stolen backhoe and other heavy equipment to break in and nab a bank machine, police said. The RCMP found an abandoned backhoe at the RBC branch — and a heavily damaged bank — when officers arrived at the scene on the Conception Bay Highway early Monday morning.The force was called around 3:4

  • Wisconsin School Shooter Identified as 15-Year-Old Female Student, Police Say

    The shooter, a student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., died along with another student and a teacher

  • Five freed members of Bali Nine drug gang ‘relieved and happy’ to be home

    The remaining five Australians from the infamous “Bali Nine” drug gang are “relieved and happy” to be home after Canberra struck a deal with Jakarta to end their two decades of imprisonment.