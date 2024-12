The Daily Beast

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto will leave the network at the end of the year, ending a 28-year tenure that made him a stalwart of its programming—and a target of Donald Trump’s wrath. His last appearance on Fox News will be Thursday, where he will say goodbye to his viewers on Thursday’s Your World. The network offered Cavuto, 66, a new deal, according to a Fox News source, but he opted to leave instead. Trump bashed Cavuto in September as “one of the WORST on Television” after Cavuto said he lost