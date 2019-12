Mbappe dresses up as Santa for young PSG fans

VIDEO SHOWS: FOOTAGE OF KYLIAN MBAPPE DRESSED AS SANTA CLAUS / MBAPPE MEETING YOUNG FANS

SHOWS: PARIS, FRANCE (DECEMBER 22, 2019) (PSG - MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY)

1. VARIOUS OF KYLIAN MBAPPE DRESSED AS SANTA MEETING FANS (ANDER HERRERA IS TO THE LEFT OF MBAPPE)

2. MBAPPE DRESSED AS SANTA

3. MBAPPE AND PARIS ST. GERMAIN CHAIRMAN, NASSER AL-KHELAIFI

4. PSG SIGN / YOUNG FANS WALKING OUT TO PITCH

5. YOUNG FANS WALKING PITCHSIDE

6. NASSER AL-KHELAIFI MEETING YOUNG PSG FANS

7. YOUNG FANS WAVING

8. YOUNG FAN WEARING FACE PAINT READING (English): "MBAPPE)

9. MBAPPE MEETING YOUNG FANS

10. YOUNG FANS CHEER

STORY: Paris St. Germain's World Cup winning striker Kylian Mbappe made Christmas for a number of young PSG fans by dressing up as Santa Claus and gifting them presents.

The 21-year-old striker was joined by PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Edinson Cavani and Ander Herrera as part of an initiative run by Paris Saint-Germain Foundation - Children First'.

In total, 240 children took their seats in the Parc des Princes stadium to see their team beat Amiens 4-1, with Santa himself, Mbappe, scoring twice on the night.

(Production: Francis Maguire)