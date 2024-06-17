Mbappe's call to vote resonates in his hometown

STORY: In this Parisian suburb, Leana Aggoune is watching soccer star Kylian Mbappe.

The 22-year-old care worker says she and Mbappe both share the same concern: the rise of extremism.

:: June 16, 2024

During a press conference on the eve of France’s opening game at Euro 2024, France's team captain made a call to young voters:

:: UEFA 2024

“We see today that the extremists are at the gates of power. We have the opportunity to choose the future of our country.”

Aggoune says that message hit home.

AGGOUNE: "I agree with everything he says, I have a similar opinion and I think it's important to go and vote, especially now and for the future generations.”

While indirect about his own politics, Mbappe said he supported the same values and position as his teammate Marcus Thuram, who has clearly called for voters to ensure that the far-right National Rally “does not pass.”

“I share the same values as Marcus. I'm speaking about the values of diversity, tolerance, respect. Of course I'm with him. “

Many in the Bondy suburb, where Mbappe grew up, are -- like him -- children of immigrants.

The National Rally party’s anti-immigration policies include proposals such as limiting welfare benefits, social housing and jobs for non-French citizens.

Some in Bondy said they were unhappy that Mbappe didn’t spell out exactly what he meant.

“I find that a little regrettable, because in fact, ultimately, Kylian Mbappe is taking sides without really taking sides.”

Campaigning kicked off on Monday for France's snap parliamentary election.

President Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly called it after the National Rally crushed his ruling centrist party in European Parliament elections earlier this month.

Nearly 49% of French voters, including more than 60% of those aged 34 and younger, stayed home for the vote.

In Bondy, participation was 10% lower than the national average.

Rivals of the National Rally hope higher stakes in a national election will bring a bigger turnout from those who want to block the far right.

So far, polls suggest the far-right group will win ahead of a left-wing ticket.