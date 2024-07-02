MBTA adjusts fares, schedules for July 4

CBC

The surprise WestJet mechanics' strike has ended, but passengers are still facing cancellations and confusion this long Canada Day holiday weekend.The Calgary-based airline said Monday the impact of the strike, which began ahead of the July 1 holiday, will continue in the coming days, meaning more cancellations before it can fully resume operations as usual.Krrish Shah, who was visiting Toronto with family, said he was struggling to get back home to Calgary after he was notified of a flight canc