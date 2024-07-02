MBTA adjusts fares, schedules for July 4
There are some fare and schedule changes for MBTA commuters on July 4.
Purchasing a sports utility vehicle, better known as an SUV, is a major investment, as these kinds of cars do not come cheap. Perhaps you are on a tight budget but need a whole car for the family,...
The XLR's extra fuel tank helps it go 5,400 miles (11 hours) nonstop, opening previously impossible or inefficient routes.
Five members of a Georgia family died in a plane crash in upstate New York, state police said in a news release Monday.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 1,071,798 vehicles. This includes Ford, Volkswagen, Toyota, Porsche, Tesla, Chrysler, Nissan, GM and Jaguar.
Priced at $42,909, the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE is easy on the eyes and an enjoyable drive, but it's not very different from the 2023 model.
A man and a woman are facing charges after what police describe as a road rage incident in Windsor Sunday night that led to police officers being assaulted, Windsor police say.In a news release on Tuesday, police said a 33-year-old man was driving a Chrysler 300 northbound on Pillette with a woman and a three-year-old child as passengers.According to police, the Chrysler stopped at Pillette Road and Ontario Street and was struck by a Toyota driven by a 24-year-old woman who police say is known t
Airbus said it would also receive $559 million in compensation from Spirit AeroSystems. Boeing is buying the bulk of the business.
Five members of an Atlanta-area family died in a small plane crash in New York, the New York State Police said Monday.
The Koenigsegg Jesko is officially one of the quickest cars ever, after setting an official speed record for the 0-400-0 kilometer per hour and 0-250-0 mph dashes.
Ah, summer! The season of sunshine, long days, and the open road beckoning for adventure. There’s no better way to embrace the joys of summer than with the top down in a classic car convertible. Imagine yourself cruising along scenic routes, the wind in your hair, and the gentle
The American Auto Association released some ways to save money on gas at the pumps as some 60 million plus people are expected to be out on the roadways Fourth of July week.
(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz Group AG is gearing up for a near-record slew of new models after its first generation of battery-powered cars fell short.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Mid-July Vote to Formally Tap Biden as NomineeTrump Immunity Ruling Means Any Trial Before Election Unlikely‘Upflation’ Is the Latest Retail Trend Driving Up Prices for US ConsumersBlackRock Buys Preqin for $3.2 Billion in Private Data PushBlackRock Deal to Make Preqin’s Founder Richer Than Larry FinkThe pro
Tesla sales fell for the second straight quarter. It marks the the first time in the company’s history that sales declined from the previous year for two quarters in a row.
The surprise WestJet mechanics' strike has ended, but passengers are still facing cancellations and confusion this long Canada Day holiday weekend.The Calgary-based airline said Monday the impact of the strike, which began ahead of the July 1 holiday, will continue in the coming days, meaning more cancellations before it can fully resume operations as usual.Krrish Shah, who was visiting Toronto with family, said he was struggling to get back home to Calgary after he was notified of a flight canc
Angie Garcia and her son were seriously injured in the crash near Odessa
The 47-year-old victim died at the scene, according to the Columbia Police Department.
(Reuters) -Tesla on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected 5% drop in vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, as the electric carmaker's price cuts and incentives helped mitigate cooling demand. The higher-than-expected deliveries data "greatly assuages concerns regarding softening EV demand," CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson said. "The stock continues to ride a wave of positive momentum following its annual meeting in mid-June in which shareholders re-approved Musk’s 2018 compensation plan," he said, referring to CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla's global sales fell for the second straight quarter despite price cuts and low-interest financing offers, another sign of weakening demand for the company's products and electric vehicles overall. The better-than-expected deliveries pushed Tesla's stock up 10% Tuesday. Tesla shares had been down more than 40% earlier in the year, but are up more than 60% since hitting a 52-week low in April.
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. new-vehicle sales rose only slightly in the second quarter, despite larger discounts and slightly lower prices.
To a non-engineer, looking at the construction of the city's new underpass on 78th Avenue in Ogden is a bit mystifying.But there's plenty of method to what's going on. It's just that most people can't see what's happening or how it fits with the final vision.The underpass is needed for a few reasons.First, CPKC plans to close the level rail crossing at 69th Avenue southeast.Second, the underpass will provide vehicle and pedestrian access to the Ogden shop/CPKC campus from the west, once the 69th