McDaniel updates Waddle, Mostert, Hunt injuries and other Dolphins issues

Tests confirmed that Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle has a high ankle sprain, leaving his status very much in question for Sunday’s game at Baltimore (1 p.m., CBS).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, players can often miss two to eight weeks with high ankle sprains. But Waddle’s injury isn’t on the high end of the severity scale.

“He’s one of the toughest fast guys I’ve ever been around,” coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. “Him being that way, it’s tough to rule him out for this week. It’s a high ankle sprain. It’s not overall severe, but high ankles are tough when you make a living on cutting.”

Waddle -- who has 72 receptions for 1014 yards and four touchdowns this season -- has had at least seven injuries this season but has missed only one game.

As for running back Raheem Mostert - who was limited in the second half of the Dallas game with a leg injury - McDaniel said Mostert has a “bump” on one of his ankles. The coach didn’t sound concerned about his availability for the Baltimore game.

Mostert has played through ankle and knee injuries this season; he played a few snaps in the second half against Dallas after sustaining the injury in the first half.

McDaniel said Mostert “can get away with minimal reps during the week” and still play on Sundays. That’s how we’ll approach it.”

And what about guard Robert Hunt, who has missed six games this season with a hamstring injury, including three in a row?

“He will have an uptick in [activity on Wednesday] and we’ll see how he responds,” McDaniel said. “[He is] borderline day to day. Not quite sure if it’s day to day yet [as opposed to week to week]. Feeling like it is...

“The dude wanted to play a while ago. But he also doesn’t want to play half a game and miss [the rest].”

It’s possible Hunt could play on Sunday if he progresses through this week without a setback, but that’s far from certain.

Safety Jevon Holland, who has missed four games in a row with sprained MCLs in both knees, told WQAM-560 on his weekly radio show that he’s hopeful about playing this week but remains “patient.”

But Holland also said he was optimistic about playing after missing only one game.

McDaniel said receiver Robbie Chosen remains in concussion protocol and isn’t yet ready to practice but has made good progress. Chosen could be cleared to play this week.

For now, Miami has five healthy receivers on the 53-man roster: Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., River Cracraft and Chase Claypool.

McDaniel addressed other issues during his Wednesday media briefing:

▪ He said he didn’t realize that the Dolphins had clinched a playoff spot against Dallas until he got back to the locker room after the game.

▪ The Dolphins are tied for 11th in turnover differential at plus three. Baltimore is tied for the league lead at plus 10.

“I’m very happy with the team because what I see is coaches putting it upon themselves to give players tools... and I see players relentlessly taking those tools and asking for me,” McDaniel said.

▪ McDaniel, asked about the narrative that the Ravens are tough and physical and the Dolphins are fast and cute: “We’re pretty good at running the ball and stopping the run. That’s generally not normally associated with cuteness. I’m very confident in our style of play.”