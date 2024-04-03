McDonald’s All-American Game featured three future Kentucky players. Here’s who impressed.

The 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game took place Tuesday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, and a trio of future UK men’s basketball players took part in the annual showcase event.

Guard Boogie Fland and center Jayden Quaintance were both on the East team, while small forward Karter Knox was on the West.

This trio represents half of UK’s incoming six-player freshman class for 2024.

The East squad won the matchup, which was broadcast on ESPN, 88-86.

Game MVP honors went to Derik Queen (Maryland) of the East with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Dylan Harper (Rutgers) of the West with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

While plenty of the action during McDonald’s All-American week takes place behind the scenes in the form of scrimmages and workouts, there’s also plenty that can be gleaned from the game itself, which includes 24 Burger Boys who will all be playing high-level college basketball nest season.

Here’s how each of the future Wildcats fared in Tuesday night’s game in front of a national audience.

Fland and Quaintance have both already signed their national letters of intent to come to Kentucky. Guard Travis Perry and center Somto Cyril have also signed their national letters of intent.

Knox (who committed to Kentucky in March) and wing Billy Richmond (who committed to Kentucky in December) are expected to sign their national letters of intent later this spring. The spring signing period begins April 17.

Boogie Fland

McDonald’s All-American Game stats: 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 shooting from 3-point range, five rebounds, three assists.

In 22 minutes of game time, Fland helped change the course of this 47th edition of the McDonald’s All-American Game. He was a true floor general and three-level scorer for the East team, which fell behind significantly in the first half.

The 6-foot-2 guard wasn’t afraid to get to his spots and take shots in rhythm during the game, and he also kept the ball flowing from side to side in offensive sets. Fland also had several moments where his charisma came through during the game, including when exchanging words with ex-Cat John Wall, who was seated courtside.

It’s clear that Fland is acutely aware, and comfortable, with the scrutiny that will come with being a Kentucky basketball player next season after John Calipari’s Wildcats suffered another early NCAA Tournament exit last month.

“Kentucky fans, they want to win. That’s what they’re used to,” Fland said at the McDonald’s All-American Game media day. “I feel like the reaction (from UK fans after the NCAA Tournament loss), it was the right reaction, you know. They came up short. I feel like they thought they had another game, you know. It’s March, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. But I don’t feel like there’s any pressure. I feel like we chose Kentucky because we knew what it came with, and you’ve just got to go there and do what you’ve got to do.”

Kentucky signee Johnuel "Boogie" Fland scored 17 points for the victorious East team in Tuesday night's McDonald's All-American Game.

Karter Knox

McDonald’s All-American Game stats: Nine points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field and 1-for-1 shooting from 3-point range, one rebound.

In 12 minutes on the floor, Knox continued to show the scoring acumen that has been a hallmark of his individual game. He also showcased a motor and physical shape that caught the attention of ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi, who was an analyst for that network’s broadcast of the game.

Biancardi said this was the best shape he’s seen Knox in.

With his participation in Tuesday’s game, Knox, a 6-6 small forward, is part of the 26th pair of siblings to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Kevin Knox, an older brother of Karter and a former one-and-done Wildcat and NBA draft lottery pick, was also a Burger Boy in 2017.

“It’s crazy, as a little kid I was watching the game, just seeing (Kevin) in the McDonald’s game,” Knox said at media day. “The best out of the best players in the world, and just seeing (Kevin) being selected, it really touched my heart. ... That’s what really inspired me to play basketball and just keep going and go hard, the way I do.”

Karter Knox drives around Jayden Quaintance during the second half of Tuesday night’s McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston. Both players will be freshmen at the University of Kentucky next season.

Jayden Quaintance

McDonald’s All-American Game stats: Nine points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists.

The performance that should get Kentucky basketball fans the most excited about the 2024-25 UK season is that of Quaintance, who at 16 years old became the youngest player in the history of the McDonald’s All-American Game, which was first held in 1977.

A versatile 6-9 big man, Quaintance showed that his distinct skillset translates to all areas of the floor. He hauled in four offensive rebounds in a display of strength on the interior and was also frequently involved in halfcourt offensive actions on the perimeter.

Quaintance even had moments were he showcased a dribble package that further adds excitement about his long term potential. Remember, because of Quaintance’s young age he can’t enter the NBA draft until 2026. This means he projects to be a two-year player for the Wildcats.

His media day comments about striving to help improve UK’s defense will also be welcomed by a large part of the Kentucky fan base.

“The goal has always been to improve as much as possible, so trying to develop as much as I can while I’m (at Kentucky),” Quaintance said at media day. “... I get the same experience for both years that a lot of players don’t get. So it’s definitely an exciting opportunity for sure.”

Kentucky signee Jayden Quaintance (21) grabs a rebound from Carter Bryant during Tuesday night's game in Houston. Quaintance, at 16 years old, became the youngest player ever to participate in a McDonald's All-American Game.

