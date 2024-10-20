McDonald’s branch swears employees to secrecy over Kamala Harris’s employment history

Donald Trump works behind the fries counter during a visit to McDonald’s in Feasterville, Pennsylvania on Sunday - Doug Mills/The New York Times

Staff at a branch of McDonald’s have been sworn to secrecy about whether Kamala Harris ever worked there after Donald Trump accused her of lying.

Employees at the franchise in Alameda, California told The Telegraph they had been instructed by bosses not to talk about the vice-president, after claims that she invented her summer job to appear more authentic to voters.

Trump visited a branch of the restaurant in Feasterville, Pennsylvania on Sunday, where he manned the fries station wearing an apron. A sign on the door of the branch on Saturday informed customers it will be closed until 4pm the following day to accommodate the visit.

President Trump SUITS UP for his shift at McDonald's.



Kamala could never! http://pic.twitter.com/YgAf27eeBV — Trump War Room (@trumpwarroom) October 20, 2024

Ms Harris has spoken repeatedly about her time at the restaurant, and says her job there during her university degree in the 1980s inspired her to support working families.

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family,” she told MSNBC last month.

“I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility then is to meet those needs.”

Ms Harris said she first “did fries” at the restaurant and then worked as a cashier to help pay for her law degree at the University of California.

It is not known which branch in Alameda Ms Harris worked at, but at one location, on Shore Line Drive, The Telegraph understands the owner asked staff not to speak about Ms Harris after the branch began to receive calls from journalists looking to verify Ms Harris’s claim.

Trump, who is a long-time fan of the fast-food restaurant, has said Ms Harris’s summer job was invented to improve her credentials with working class voters. McDonald’s claims that one in eight Americans has worked in one of its branches.

The former president told supporters at a rally in Detroit on Friday that Ms Harris “lied about working at McDonald’s”.

“That’s like not a big thing, but can I be honest with you, it’s terrible,” he said.

Ahead of the trip, the Trump campaign sent a press release promoting a story from the Washington Free Beacon, which reported that Ms Harris did not mention her job at McDonald’s on her CV when applying for a job as a law clerk in the Alameda County district attorney’s office in 1987.

A sign on the door of the Feasterville, Pennsylvania McDonald’s branch informs customers of its closure for Trump’s visit

Neither Ms Harris nor Trump have offered proof of their claims about her job there. In an interview on Fox News on Thursday, he said he had asked the restaurant’s owner about it.

“I know she didn’t [work there],” he said. “We checked it out. They said she never worked here. She even picked the store. We went to the manager. The manager’s been there forever.”

Ms Harris did not mention the job in either of her memoirs, published in 2010 and 2019, and appears to have first revealed the job during a rally in Las Vegas in 2019.

McDonald’s used by politicians seeking authenticity

McDonald’s, which is by far the largest restaurant chain in the US by sales volume, has a long history of being used by politicians seeking authenticity.

Trump made headlines in January 2019 when he served a platter of Big Macs and fries to the Clemson University football team at the White House.

His own order includes two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate milkshake, according to a 2017 book by his former aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.

Bill Clinton, Mitt Romney and Ronald Reagan all visited branches of the restaurant on the campaign trail, while Hillary Clinton opted for Chipotle.

McDonald’s declined to comment.