McDonald and Dodds' Jason Watkins announced for new TV project

McDonald & Dodds star Jason Watkins has landed his own documentary series over at Channel 5.

The actor is set to lead a three-part strand for the broadcaster, where he will delve into the history of the Tower of London and "uncover the truth behind tales surrounding the fortress, including exciting revelations about how Jason’s own ancestors are connected to the Tower".

Each special will follow Watkins - who has narrated Channel 5's Inside the Tower of London since 2016 - and historical expert Tracy Borman as they explore the Tower's 1000-year history and the role it has played though time.

The official synopsis continues: "Alongside discovering Jason’s personal connections to the iconic site in the first special, the duo will also cover one of the most notorious murder mysteries in British history – how two young princes in the care of King Richard III disappeared without a trace.

"They’ll look back at how the Tower was built and its changes over the centuries, and explore the impact of two of Britain’s most famous Queens, Anne Boleyn and Elizabeth I, the royal mother and daughter who changed history."

The first of the three specials, titled Jason Watkins and the 9 Day Queen, is set to air on Channel 5 and My5 this winter.

"After seven years of being the voice of Channel 5’s Inside The Tower of London, this new documentary series will see me make my most personal connection to The Tower of London yet," Watkins said in a statement.

"I was blown away with the unexpected discoveries and I can’t wait to see them play out on screen."

