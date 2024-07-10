McDonald’s New Menu Item Sounds Too Good To Be True

Grab it while you can.

McDonald’s has made big moves this summer. From a brand new value meal to major drive thru changes, the fast food chain has been the talk of the town. Even recently, the Golden Arches hit headlines again by bringing an international fan-favorite dipping sauce to the U.S. for the first time. But of course the one thing that never fails to hit the news are its famous McFlurries.

Just this past May, we saw the fast food chain introduce a butterscotch-inspired Grandma McFlurry that took the internet by storm. Now, we’re getting another limited-edition flavor that combines one of our favorite candies and favorite flavor combos, so needless to say, it's bound to be a hit. In fact, some fans think it sounds too good to be true.

McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry

Need a sweet little treat to beat the heat? Try McDonald’s latest McFlurry to hit the market: the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry.

The newest McFlurry combines vanilla soft serve with real banana, strawberry clusters, and crunchy Kit Kat wafer bar pieces. It's said to be inspired by a banana split, and certainly adds some new variety to the usual options of Oreo and M&M McFlurries. McDonald's in the just the latest in a string of fast food chains collaborating with Kit Kat on some chocolatey treats.

This is the most excited we've been about a limited-edition McFlurry since the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry was introduced in 2022, and we're not alone. Actually, many fans thought this news sounded too good to be true.

"Thought it was another outside of US McFlurry at first...but let's goooo!" wrote one social media commenter. "WHAT?! US?? It's a miracle," added another, referring to the fact that many fans believe McDonald's menu items are better in other countries. "For once we get something unique and good," another chimed in.

But not everyone is sold on the flavor. "Strawberry banana & KitKat? That doesn’t seem like a good combination," commented one Instagram user. "I'd rather the McFlurry Canada got," wrote one on another Instagram post. One commenter wrote what we're all thinking: "I wonder if they’ll do it for me with just Kit Kat."

No matter where you stand on the flavor, you can try it for yourself now. Starting July 10, Mickey D’s customers will be able to snag this limited edition McFlurry nationwide. But don't dilly-dally—this McFlurry is only available while supplies last, and if we know anything about ordering ice cream at McDonald's it's that you may have to visit multiple locations to actually snag one.

