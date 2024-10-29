McDonald's | Morning Blend
Central Florida Mcdonald’s restaurants are serving up deliciousness right at your fingertips. We're talking about the offers and perks that come with downloading the McDonald’s app!
Central Florida Mcdonald’s restaurants are serving up deliciousness right at your fingertips. We're talking about the offers and perks that come with downloading the McDonald’s app!
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
The late night host spotted a "positively smoldering" moment for the former first couple.
Ryan Girdusky was kicked off the air for comments directed at Mehdi Hasan.
The former president riffed on finding the far-right Republican's body parts.
To all those Republicans who shed crocodile tears because their feelings were so hurt that people were calling Donald Trump a fascist: Stop. To all the MAGA defenders who said it was over-the-top to compare Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to that held by the German-American Bund in an earlier incarnation of Madison Square Garden: Shush. To all those who were falling once again for the bought-and-paid-for narrative that Trump somehow had the momentum going into the final week of campaign 2024
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.
Anna Kendrick was asked during an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast to name the worst note she ever got from a director while filming, and she answered by calling out one filmmaker for strategically embarrassing her on set in front of dozens of extras. The director mocked Kendrick’s improv skills, only for said …
Prince William is planning to skip Christmas with the royal family if his stepbrother Tom Parker-Bowles is invited.
A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
As a North Korean escapee and former soldier, I never imagined my countrymen would find themselves fighting a war that has nothing to do with their homeland.
Awkward for $1,000, please.
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley received more Republican primary votes than anyone who challenged Donald Trump for this year's presidential nomination. She has said she's voting for him, and she released her delegates so they could support him at the Republican National Convention.
Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in November 2022, and share two children
Disgusted locals are demanding action after their neighbours turned their home into a makeshift TIP with tonnes of rubbish dumped on the driveway. Residents living on Peach Avenue, in Stafford, say their lives are being made a misery by the eyesore mountain of waste along the residential street. Shocking photos show piles of debris stacked up on the driveway - including rubble, sofas, mattresses, wooden panels, fridges and carpets. Homeowners say the mound of filth has been left to fester for over a year and is attracting rats and causing health problems for their children.
The supermodel, 44, and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor boyfriend have been dating since June 2023
Former President Trump attacked former first lady Michelle Obama during his rally in Atlanta on Monday, calling her “nasty” after Obama lobbed attacks at the former president while stumping for Vice President Harris. “You know who’s nasty to me? Michelle Obama,” Trump told supporters in Atlanta. “I always tried to be so nice and respectful.…
During his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump shared he has a "secret" with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson that they'll reveal "when the race is over”
Trump’s supporters still see him as someone who is tough on immigration and good for the economy. An anthropologist who studies polarization looks at the reasons people give to support Trump.
Trump campaign has denied speculation that former president is in poor health