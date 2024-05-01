McDonald's Posts Disappointing Q1 Results Amid Ongoing Boycotts
'The Independent' reports that McDonald's posted weaker-than-expected results in the first quarter of 2024, as a result of a boycott over the company's perceived support for Israel.
A doctor who has been practicing on Prince Edward Island for a little more than two years is calling it quits.Health P.E.I. confirmed that Dr. Ching Ling Yoong will close her practice at the Parkdale Medical Centre in Charlottetown on May 6. In a statement to CBC News, Health P.E.I. says Dr. Ching Ling "provided care to between 400-500 patients and began work on P.E.I. in January of 2022. Those individuals are receiving letters advising them of the closure. Patients are being provided with free
The former president left many confused with his rambling answer on Fox News.
She shared her cancer diagnosis back in March.
Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of
The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.
WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.An Ontario woman has been acquitted of a sex crime against her teen stepson in Ottawa 40 years ago because the judge couldn't be sure that Canadians in the 1980s would have found it criminally immoral.It's a rare case because a woman stands accused, leaving the judge in a tough spot with little case law to lean on, according to a law professor who specializes in sexual offences. Still, Janine Benedet said it would have been helpful for t
Alyssa Farah Griffin explained why the former president's latest comments to Time magazine are "devastating."
The former president also told "Smartless" podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes what had surprised him about the GOP.
Hundreds of fishermen participated in the Sealy Big Bass Splash Tournament in Texas while game wardens went fishing for a different prize.
Former professional tennis player Andre Agassi celebrated his birthday on Monday. In honour of the occasion, the star re-shared a charming throwback picture of himself with his rarely seen children Jaden and Jaz. Details…
The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.
Judge Juan Merchan warned the former president could face jail time if he continues to violate the directive.
Coming to a Madame Tussauds near you.
Barbra Streisand commented on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram post asking if she used Ozempic, and later said she was trying to pay her a "compliment."
Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of question period Tuesday after a particularly nasty exchange with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Poilievre's day-long removal from the House of Commons came after he called Trudeau a "wacko" for supporting B.C.'s policy of decriminalizing some hard drugs in an attempt to reduce the number of overdose-related deaths.Poilievre said it was a "wacko policy" backed by "this wacko prime minister." Fergus asked him to withdraw the "un
OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland intends to ask Parliament to approve proposed changes to capital gains tax rates in a stand-alone bill, which will force the federal Conservatives to take a position on the measure. The most controversial announcement from her recent federal budget is not included in the motion she tabled Tuesday to introduce budget legislation in the House of Commons. It includes many other measures announced in the April 16 spending plan, including the national schoo
Russia has increasingly relied on glide-bomb strikes to hammer Ukrainian positions on the front lines and in the rear over the past few months.
Seth Winnig/Getty The third week of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York got off to an aggressive start on Tuesday morning, when the former president was swiftly fined $9,000 by the judge for repeatedly making public comments about jurors and witnesses—ignoring the court’s gag order that sought to stymie an ongoing MAGA intimidation campaign.But when the judge’s order was filed minutes later, it became clear the that Trump is also receiving a final warning: stop the threatening rhetoric or
Two grandparents and their infant grandchild were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday after police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says. Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometr
The former president floundered in the face of Roop Raj's response.