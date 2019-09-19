McEnroe predicts Nadal and Federer retirements after Team World "whip their asses"

== EDITORS PLEASE NOTE PROFANITY IN EDIT==

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (SEPTEMBER 19, 2019)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) TEAM WORLD CAPTAIN JOHN MCENROE, REPLYING TO THE QUESTION ABOUT WHO IS THE BEST TENNIS PLAYER OF ALL TIME BETWEEN FEDERER AND NADAL, SAYING:

"I just answered, and I'm not sure anyone on this podium can answer that, nor do I think it's absolutely....why don't we discuss that in a year or two, we'll have a much better idea. We'll know that their careers have ended. At some point they're going to stop I think, maybe after this weekend, they may just call it a day when we just whip their asses. Wouldn't that be incredible, that would be a surprising story, so we'd like to be part of that."

STORY: Former American tennis star John McEnroe said this generation's greatest male tennis stars in Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal could bow out of the sport after the Laver Cup team he captains "whip their asses".

McEnroe made the joking remark after reporters kept asking who he thinks would eventually be seen as the greatest of all time between the two superstars of the opposing Team Europe, re-igniting a debate that has refused to go away.

Federer has 20 grand slams to his name while Nadal, nearly five years his junior, has 19.