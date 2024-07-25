McGill drops injunction case against pro-Palestinian camp after dismantling site

MONTREAL — McGill University has withdrawn its injunction request against a pro-Palestinian encampment, a little more than two weeks after the school removed the collection of tents from its campus.

All parties were due at the Montreal courthouse today for a hearing, but none of the lawyers showed.

Later, lawyers for McGill and some of the protest groups confirmed the university had dropped the injunction request.

On July 10, the university hired a private security firm to dismantle the encampment that had been in place on the school's lower field since late April.

In mid-May, the university failed to secure an emergency court order to have police clear protesters, and before today's withdrawal the case was making its way through the courts to be heard on its merits.

In a brief statement, the university said the court action was no longer necessary because the camp has been taken down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press