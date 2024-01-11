MCK files application for judicial review on Ile aux Tourtes Bridge reconstruction

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is looking to protect the nesting sites of the vulnerable Map Turtle when it applied recently for a judicial review of the federal authorizations for the reconstruction of the Ile aux Tourtes Bridge.

The bridge, which links the western tip of Montreal Island with Vaudreuil-Dorion, was temporarily closed, and subsequently re-opened with lane restrictions in place when it was discovered the bridge had serious safety and stability issues.

Now, the MCK is calling on the federal government to stay reconstruction of a new bridge in order to protect the Map Turtle, which has been designated a vulnerable species at the provincial level, and a species of special interest at the federal level.

The MCK said the Map Turtle is “an integral part” of the ecosystem in that area.

“The MCK’s involvement is based on the Kanien’kehá:ka people’s recognized fishing rights in the project area and on our environmental stewardship rights and responsibilities,” the MCK said.

The application for judicial review was filed in Canada’s Federal Court to contest the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ and Transport Canada’s authorizations for the project, the MCK said.

One MCK Chief said he was “disappointed” by the government’s refusal to consider the vulnerable species that are threatened by the project.

“We are disappointed that the authorization was given to proceed with this project, contrary to the position of the MCK,” Ross Montour, the lead on Indigenous Rights and Research, said. “As always, it is up to the First Nations people to uphold our place, to ensure genuine due process in Canada’s duty to consult obligations, and to continue our responsibility as stewards of the environment.”

Traffic on the bridge began being restricted in 2021 when fissures in the foundations were discovered by Transport Quebec. Since that time, the bridge has been subject to lane reductions and complete weekend closures as authorities push to make it as safe as possible until the reconstruction.

The MCK hinted that the federal government had, in fact, promised to consider their concerns about the habitat, but in late November, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans informed the MCK the Ile aux Tourtes reconstruction project would go ahead without further discussion. On November 30, the DFO gave Transport Quebec the go-ahead to begin its project.

The MCK is not letting the province off the hook, either.

“Additionally, while the legal action is taken directly against the federal authorizations, the MCK is also opposed to the provincial government’s failure to consult and accommodate for impacts to Mohawk rights throughout the development of this provincial project,” the MCK said. “The federal government failed to address Quebec’s breaches and decided to authorize the projects despite the MCK’s opposition.”

The MCK’s lead chief on the environment portfolio agreed, saying provincial and federal authorities have a responsibility to help lead the way on protecting the environment.

“While there is no question about the need for this project, we have to keep in mind the next seven generations,” Cody Diabo said. “What we do now will have impacts beyond our lifetimes, so we need to prioritize our earth and our environment to the best of

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase