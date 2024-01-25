MCK files suit over proposed Northvolt plant

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake filed suit in Quebec Superior Court earlier this week in an effort to prevent construction of an electric-vehicle battery plant near Saint-Basile-le-Grand, citing the government’s failure to consult with the community.

It's the second such suit the MCK has launched in the last month.

On December 21, the MCK requested an injunction that would block reconstruction of the Ile aux Tourtes Bridge because the project would threaten the habitat of the endangered Map Turtle.

The MCK’s lead on Indigenous Rights and Research Ross Montour said because of the unwieldy and expensive nature of court challenges, the MCK considered only challenging one of the Nothvolt or Ile aux Tourtes projects.

In the end, however, they saw it as their responsibility to step in, Montour said – and challenged both.

“The federal government and the provincial government have a responsibility to consult, and Ohén:ton Karihwatéhkwen is how our ancestors made decisions. We chose to challenge both. The relationship with the Creator says that we must try to make sure that all things on the earth are used for their original construction. It’s our duty. It’s my duty. It’s my responsibility to protect it.”

In the Saint-Basile-le-Grand case, the MCK is looking for a judgment that both provincial and federal governments have breached their duties to consult with the community, arguing provincial legislation that governs work in wetlands fail to consider, let alone respect, Indigenous rights.

An emergency court injunction halting work on the Northvolt EV Battery plant was filed last week, when a non-profit environmental organization and three private citizens went to court over the matter.

The Centre québécois du droit de l’environnement and the citizens argued in court that the construction work is ‘worrisome for biodiversity,’ and that the slated site is a habitat for numerous vulnerable or threatened species.

For the moment, Northvolt has been ordered to halt all pre-construction work, which consists of downing trees and other ground preparation at the 17-hectare site.

Montour said the united opposition to the project ought to give different levels of government an idea of how popular – or not – the project is, and that they ought to pay attention.

“This situation fails on all levels by Canada, Quebec, and the project proponents,” Montour said. “Since I came onto council as a chief my main concern, and the largest lesson I’ve learned is that ‘duty to consult matters,’ and that governments have a responsibility to consult with First Nations on matters that concern us.”

Montour added that it’s the MCK’s duty to stand and fight against projects they know are not helpful to the habitat.

The MCK said because of the diversity of the plants and animals that call the area home, they are bound by duty to step in, given the essential nature of the wetlands around the project.

“The Northvolt plant development is taking place on a site with a high diversity of habitats and wildlife within a region that is primarily agricultural and urban,” the MCK said. “The site contains some of the highest quality wetlands in the region. Wetlands are essential ecosystems, serving as critical habitat for fauna and flora, and providing multiple ecosystem services such as cleaning water, storing carbon, and retaining and redistributing water during major storm events, helping to prevent flooding.”

Montour said he has concerns about an EV battery facility and the possibility of harmful side effects from potential leaks or chemical leaching.

“Those wetlands are fragile,” he said.

Kahnawake Environmental Protection Office (KEPO) director Benjamin Green-Stacey agreed, given the importance of the wetlands around the site of the proposed project.

“Given the importance of wetlands to our environment and their role in helping to mitigate the effects of climate change, we fully support the decision to file this lawsuit,” he said. “Additionally, failure to mitigate the effects of this construction will result in the senseless loss of many species at risk in the area.”

Montour said it’s simply the right thing to do to consult with the people whose duty and responsibility is to look after the world that us been gifted to people.

“Let’s do the right thing,” Montour said, “That is my most singular responsibility. So, I take it very seriously. Council takes it very seriously. We are not prepared to let this decision go unchallenged.”

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase