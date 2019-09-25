McKayla Maroney returns to social media with a message: 'Caring less, doing more'

McKayla Maroney has made a triumphant return to social media — and call us impressed.

The gold medal-winning Olympian reactivated her Instagram account Tuesday night after not posting since September 2017.

Maroney, 23, shared several stories on Instagram, as well as two new updates with photos on Twitter.

In one story post, Maroney is wearing purple shorts and a crop top at the beach with a friend who apparently “forced” her “to get back on Instagram.”

And on Twitter, Maroney shared pictures of herself in the same shorts, one where she is looking flirtatiously over her shoulder:

She also wrote an update:

hold on tightly to what ur grateful for — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) September 25, 2019

Maroney was a member of the U.S. "Fierce Five" that won the team gymnastics gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. She also won an individual silver medal in vault.

She was highly active on social media as a means to connect to her fans during that time. In 2017, she used it to join other female athletes in publicly making allegations of sexual abuse against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Along with fellow gymnast Aly Raisman, Maroney led the charge against Nassar and released a victim impact statement in court, helping to ensure he was put in prison for life. She also sued USA Gymnastics for allegedly attempting to silence her claims.

During that fallout, Maroney began to step away from social media. But now, she’s back and looking very fit and healthy.

She is officially retired from competition but has previously said she hopes to pursue a career in acting and music.

