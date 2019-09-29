McKayla Maroney Says She's Ready to Talk About Recent Tragedies as She Returns to Instagram After 2 Years

McKayla Maroney is ready to talk.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old Olympic gymnast shared her first Instagram post in over two years. She uploaded a series of car selfies and in the caption, she hinted that she plans to share more about what she's been through in the days ahead.

"Missed u guys ☁️ last few years a lots happened w the #MeToo movement, and losing my dad very unexpectedly," she wrote. "I'll definitely talk about it more, but for now i'll just say that even on the worst days, i knew i had so much to be thankful for. i have the most supportive family, and friends, and u guys are part of that. blessed to have u, and happy to be back 👼."

In no time, Kyla Ross, another member of the "Fierce Five," who all won the gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics, wrote, "Love you Mac😘."

Fellow gymnast Simone Biles also commented, writing, "we love you mckayla 💙."

In 2017, Maroney revealed she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was accused of abusing dozens of other women. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in a Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors. He was sentenced to an additional 40 to 125 years in prison for three counts of criminal sexual assault.

Then, in January 2019, Maroney revealed on Twitter that her father, Mike Maroney, had died. He was just 59 at the time of his death.

"Love u dad. I can't believe it's real. I don't want to. I'll miss you forever. Rest in peace," Maroney captioned a photo in a since-deleted Twitter post. "You were the most incredible dad. ❤️🌹."

