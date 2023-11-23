McKillop holds special meeting for new grader purchase

The RM of McKillop council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss a new grader purchase after a salesperson offered the RM's Public Works Manager, Travis Herman, a special end-of-the-year deal that wouldn't be available after October 27th. That date was before their next council meeting. Previously, the Council had planned to purchase a new grader in 2024 with a trade-in.

The 2019 grader they plan to trade in was bought used at a cost of $380k, it has approximately 4400 hours on it and they are receiving a trade-in value of $320K.

Three councillors objected to the approval of the agenda, with Councilor Mark Strong saying, "...but that is not our timeline. That is a salesperson's timeline." and Councillor Don Whitrow responded, "Well, it's our timeline if we want to get a better deal on the product." The meeting went ahead with Councilors Arndt, Strong and Bondar voting against it. Councillor Strong made a motion to move up the discussion because he had to leave due to a prior commitment and was unhappy that he could not be a part of the full discussion.

Initially, Reeve Bob Schmidt said the discussion would be held in closed session, but Councilor Howard Arndt disagreed, saying, "We have apiece of equipment, there is no competitors. All we are doing is talking about pricing, and I think that people in general should be able to hear that." Reeve Schmidt said people would know what they paid for it in the end, to which Arndt responded, "But they should understand who is saying what." The Council decided to hold the discussion in public.

Councilor Whitrow asked why they were looking only at Brandt for the purchase when the RM was supposed to get quotes. Herman said it was because the RMs attachments weren't compatible, and another manufacturer couldn't deliver until August 2024.

Councilor Strong said he had the same questions about competitor pricing, "they will take all of your stuff on trade and sell it as a complete package to another RM...I have spent my entire career managing a fleet of heavy equipment...if we are trying to buy a new grader to get around repair...this equipment can bury you in thinking that you are just going to buy new, and then your problems are gone, it's not sound." Strong gave examples of new equipment that breaks down and that the RM trades in a grader they own with approximately 4400 hours on it when he runs his equipment to 30,000 hours.

The Council discussed the benefits between purchase and leasing. They were offered a purchase with deferred payment to 2024 on a 2023 model with a 15k discount, and they would receive the machine in April at a cost of $240k plus tax total. If they were going to lease, it would cost 120K a year plus tax for three years with a trade, a total of $360k.

"We would've got less money if we waited until 2024, less trade-in, we wouldn't get that 15 [percent discount], and the price is up, so we are making a better deal this way."

The Council voted unanimously in favour of the purchase, except for Councilor Strong, who had left early in the discussion because of a commitment.

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times