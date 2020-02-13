McLaren vows to protect staff as virus focus shifts to Vietnam

Luke Smith

F1 announced on Wednesday it would be postponing April's Chinese Grand Prix as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread to over 24 countries, with over 1,100 deaths reported.

Vietnam shares a land border with China, leading to uncertainty about the running of the inaugural race in Hanoi on April 5.

Vietnamese officials took the decision on Thursday to quarantine villages in the Son Loi farming region - just 25 miles outside Hanoi - for the next 20 days after six coronavirus cases were discovered. Over 10,000 people live in the region.

Speaking at McLaren's MCL35 car launch on Thursday, team CEO Brown said that while F1 had not raised Vietnam as being at risk of cancellation at present, the situation was being monitored closely.

"Obviously the well-being of McLaren and the greater world is of utmost importance," Brown said.

"Vietnam has not been raised yet as a potential issue, but obviously it's very nearby and neighbouring, so we're going to monitor the situation.

"We definitely would not do anything that would put our people at risk. I don't think Formula 1 would as well, so I think like the rest of the world, we've just got to monitor the situation."

Asked if any McLaren team members had raised concerns about travelling to Vietnam, Brown said: "We communicate often with our staff. We've not had anyone approach us, because we're quite proactive in telling them what's going on.

"I think we're just going to have to deal with the situation as it unfolds. But we would never put a McLaren employee in an uncomfortable situation they wouldn't want to be in."

The cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix has left a four-week break in the F1 calendar between Vietnam and the Dutch Grand Prix on May 3.

Should the Vietnam race not go ahead, the gap would grow to six weeks between Bahrain on March 22 and the race in the Netherlands.

Brown said that such a gap in-season would be a "new situation for all of us", but placed greater importance on the bigger picture of the ongoing health epidemic.

"I know some races have been cancelled in the past, but not necessarily what we're facing here," Brown said.

"We'll just have to react when we know more. It will be the same for everyone. First and foremost it's a terrible situation for the world, so hopefully that situation gets resolved because I think other things such as sport doesn't matter when it comes to situations like that. Hopefully that gets solved and then just we'll respond accordingly.

"If there's a month off, then there's am onto off. Maybe Chase [Carey] will look for some races to fill that gap, but I think it's a very fluid situation."

Officials are looking for alternative dates to run the China race should the situation improve, but F1 CEO and chairman Carey told Autosport on Wednesday it would be "challenging" to find a place on the 2020 schedule.

The organisers of the Vietnam Grand Prix said in a statement last week they were "'actively monitoring the situation as it develops.

"For now we don't anticipate any significant impact on our April event. We will continue to work with our relevant authorities to closely monitor the situation."

    The Canadian Press

    BOCA RATON, Fla. — Charles “Chuckie” O'Brien, a longtime associate of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa who became a leading suspect in the labour leader's disappearance and later was portrayed in the Martin Scorsese film “The Irishman," has died.O'Brien's stepson, Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith, said in a blog post that O'Brien died Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida, from what appeared to be a heart attack. He was 86.O'Brien was a constant companion to Hoffa in the decades when the labour leader developed the Teamsters into one of the largest and most powerful unions in the nation in the from the late 1950s to the early 1970s. After Hoffa's still-unsolved disappearance in 1975, O'Brien became a leading suspect when the federal government publicly accused him of picking up Hoffa and driving him to his death.Goldsmith called the accusation untrue. “But practically everyone believed it," he said.FBI agents questioned O'Brien about the death at least a dozen times.In an interview with The Associated Press in 2006, O'Brien denied having anything to do with Hoffa's disappearance and said he didn't think the mystery of his death would ever be solved.O’Brien said he viewed Hoffa as a father figure. He was a child when Hoffa took him in, along with his mother.“It’s very frustrating. I have so much inside, my love for him and his family,” O’Brien said.Hoffa was Teamsters president from 1957 to 1971. The FBI has said his disappearance was probably connected to his attempts to regain power in the union. It was known that Hoffa intended to testify before the special U.S. Senate investigative panel, known as the Church Committee, about Mafia involvement in U.S.-backed plots to assassinate Cuban President Fidel Castro, O'Brien told the AP.O'Brien was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1933. As a young child, he moved to Detroit with his mother after his father abandoned the family, and O'Brien's mother became friends with the Hoffa family. When Hoffa became president of the union, O'Brien became his special assistant at age 23, according to Goldsmith.“They were so close, and Hoffa treated Chuckie with such affection, that many people thought Hoffa was his biological father," Goldsmith said.In the 2019 Scorsese film, O'Brien was portrayed by actor Jesse Plemons.O'Brien is survived by his wife, Brenda, a daughter and four sons and stepsons.Associated Press, The Associated Press

  • Legault calls for action as Wet'suwet'en solidarity protests halt movement on Quebec railways
    CBC

    Legault calls for action as Wet'suwet'en solidarity protests halt movement on Quebec railways

    Railway blockades resulted in another day of train cancellations in the greater Montreal area, creating headaches for commuters and sparking worry from the propane industry as Quebec's supply of the gas dwindles.On Friday, Quebec Premier François Legault once again called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to act, saying the situation was having a "major impact" on the province's economy. In Kahnawake, a blockade on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks has forced Exo to cancel service on its Candiac commuter line for a fifth day in a row.Another blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., has stopped Via Rail service between Montreal and Toronto.Via Rail cancelled most of its services nationwide Thursday after Canadian National Railway shut down its Eastern Canadian network, citing safety concerns.Protests across the country in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposing a natural gas pipeline erupted after the RCMP began raiding blockades on traditional land in northern B.C. late last week.The police are enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction to allow Coastal GasLink workers to continue construction on the pipeline.WATCH: Mohawk activist Ellen Gabriel gives her perspective on the protests:Propane industry in 'critical mode'The blockades have brought deliveries of key goods to a standstill. Earlier this week, the Quebec association representing manufacturers and exporters (MEQ) said the blockades are already having an impact on the economy.Now the propane industry is worried as well.Raymond Gouron, general manager of the Quebec Propane Association, said there "is a major crisis" when it comes to the province's supply of propane.Propane trucks are still on the move, but delivery capacity is limited by the lack of trains."Right now we are in a critical mode," he said.The association has activated a contingency plan, delivering primarily to those who rely on propane for heating.Two days ago, Gouron said the situation shouldn't get as bad as it was in November during the CN labour strike because that's when farmers were relying on the gas to dry their crops.Train travellers stuckAntonia Xenopoulos had booked a Via Rail train from Toronto to visit her family in Montreal for the weekend. With service cancelled, however, she took an overnight bus instead.   "I understand why they're doing it, but it's still hurtful to everybody who's taking the train," said Xenopoulos as she arrived in downtown Montreal Friday morning."Train is the best. Downtown to downtown, it's super easy, it's super relaxing. Not this time though."Jin Jun travelled to Montreal from the United States as part of a week-long trip to Canada, and had planned to take the train to meet a friend in Toronto Friday.He said he didn't hear about the cancellations until he arrived at Central Station this morning. He says he expected that Via Rail would have emailed him to let him know about the change."I don't understand because this is kind of important," he said about the cancellation.Increased demand for flights, busAn Exo spokesperson said it has received the go-ahead to continue operating on CN tracks, so its other commuter lines are unaffected by the protests.A shuttle service is in place for commuters who board at station on the Candiac line on Montreal's South Shore.Keolis Canada, which operates Orléans Express, said it added about 20 bus trips Friday between Montreal and Quebec City to help meet the increased demand.Flights from Montreal to Toronto cost as much as $600 Friday.

  • Canadian officials helping in Japan after 12 Canadians contract virus on ship
    The Canadian Press

    Canadian officials helping in Japan after 12 Canadians contract virus on ship

    MUNICH — Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadian health workers are assisting in Japan after 12 Canadians contracted the novel coronavirus while on a cruise ship.Champagne says three members of the Public Health Agency of Canada and two medical personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces have been sent to Yokohama, the Japanese port city where the Diamond Princess has been docked since last week.Some 3,500 passengers on the ship are under quarantine and 218 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.Champagne says the Japanese government will allow some elderly people to complete the rest of their quarantine period at another facility off the ship.Meanwhile, Champagne says consular officials are assisting in Cambodia where another ship with 279 Canadians on-board was recently allowed to dock after being rejected from multiple other countries over fears of the new coronavirus.There have been no reported case of the virus, dubbed COVID-19, on-board the Westerdam, and Champagne says officials will help Canadians with the process of returning home.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Pluto's 'beating heart' drives the tiny planet's weather
    The Weather Network

    Pluto's 'beating heart' drives the tiny planet's weather

    The heart of Pluto appears to double as the dwarf planet's lungs

  • New Zealand teams find British hiker's body in national park
    The Canadian Press

    New Zealand teams find British hiker's body in national park

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Searchers found the body of British hiker Stephanie Simpson on Friday almost a week after she went hiking in a New Zealand national park.Her body was found in the Pyke Creek area of Mount Aspiring National Park near where her backpack and boots were retrieved earlier, police Sgt. Mark Kirkwood said. He said in a statement the search had been extremely challenging because of the rugged terrain.Kirkwood did not indicate there was anything suspicious about the death, which he said would be referred to a coroner.Simpson, 32, went hiking in the park last weekend and was reported missing on Monday.Her family had been desperate for any information. Brother-in-law Sam Hazelton had earlier told the New Zealand Herald that Simpson was an experienced hiker and very fit, having competed in triathlons and running races.“She's an extremely determined, strong-willed person," Hazelton said.Police earlier on Friday had narrowed the search to the Pyke Creek area and were using two dog teams as well as cliff and canyon rescue teams.Mount Aspiring National Park on New Zealand's South Island is known for its rugged remoteness, its mountains and its striking river valleys. It is popular with both hikers and mountain climbers.The Associated Press

  • How a French Quebecer and a Spanish-speaking Colombian beat the language barrier and found true love
    CBC

    How a French Quebecer and a Spanish-speaking Colombian beat the language barrier and found true love

    Lissner Orjuela remembers the exact moment she met Guy Lampron, eight years ago."It was June 19. It was Tuesday, at 7 p.m." Orjuela, originally from Bogota, Colombia, had moved to Quebec City a month and a half earlier. She spoke next to no French.Lampron had just moved into a new apartment, and Orjuela rang his doorbell.She thought the former tenant was still living there, and she had dropped by to pick something up."There she was on my doorstep," Lampron recalled."She tried to talk to me in French — or she thought she was speaking in French," he joked."My French was not good," she agreed.The Spanish speaker and the francophone switched to English, a language which neither of them really spoke much of either.Lampron offered to help Orjuela with her French. She gave him her number."One hour later, he called me," she said, laughing.The two hit it off, but communication remained a problem."When we were dating at the beginning we spoke in English. It was the only way, because her French was nonexistent, and my Spanish was nonexistent," said Lampron.Orjuela was taking French courses in her spare time, and true to his word, Lampron did end up helping her improve."After that it was me who started to learn Spanish," he said.Today the couple has a two-year-old daughter. Luna speaks French and Spanish at home, and her father says she will learn English once she starts school."She will be trilingual," he said.Listen to CBC Breakaway's interview with Lissner Orjuela and Guy Lampron here:

  • Did you hear it? Frost quakes rumble through southern Ontario
    The Weather Network

    Did you hear it? Frost quakes rumble through southern Ontario

    'Loud cracks and bangs' heard across southern Ontario Thursday night as temperatures hit the coldest values of the season.

  • West Coast Express back up and running after protesters end rail blockade
    News
    West Coast Express back up and running after protesters end rail blockade

    All West Coast Express trains are set to return to their regular schedule Friday afternoon, after activists ended their blockade on Canadian Pacific Railway tracks in Port Coquitlam, B.C.A TransLink spokesperson said CP has cleared the commuter train to begin operating in time for the first eastbound train from Waterfront Station at 3:50 p.m."We thank our customers for their patience," a spokesperson for the transit authority said.All trains Thursday afternoon and Friday morning were cancelled because of the demonstration by supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C. The protesters packed up and left Friday morning after spending about 18 hours on the tracks.TransLink has said the protest made it impossible to move trains, conduct safety checks or perform inspections on Thursday night, which meant the trains weren't ready for the Friday morning commute.Commuter impactFriday morning commuters told CBC they were frustrated by the interruption to their daily schedules.Ryan Burden said the demonstrations meant he had to leave his home in Maple Ridge at 5 a.m. to get to work in Vancouver. He said he likely won't make it home again until 6 p.m."I'm a single dad who has to get home to his son," said Burden."I'm really upset. I fully support the people who are protesting as long as they don't screw with the people who have nothing to do with it. It has nothing to do with the average person trying to get to work every day. And if the government can't do anything about it right away, what's the point of government?"

  • Champagne says dual-citizenship not an issue in repatriation of Iran plane crash victims' remains
    Champagne says dual-citizenship not an issue in repatriation of Iran plane crash victims' remains

    Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Friday that the issue of dual-citizenship of victims of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that occurred in January has not been an issue in discussions with his Iranian counterpart, but they've stressed there must be "full, fair" compensation for the families of every victim. He added that with it being more than 30 days since the crash, Annex 13 calls for the analysis of the black boxes to be done "without delay."

    CBC

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland visiting P.E.I. Friday

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is on P.E.I. Friday visiting with public officials.Freeland met with P.E.I. Premier Dennis King at 9 a.m."It's great to have the deputy prime minister come in here," King said. King spoke with Freeland about affordable housing on the Island, funding for infrastructure and the new NAFTA."She asked me to take a role within the progressive conservative movement to make sure that gets ratified in Ottawa quickly," King said. "I took her up on that and told her that I would move that file forward to the best extent that I could."King said he and Freeland didn't talk about returning P.E.I. to one employment insurance zone, although a letter was sent from an Island PC MLA last week to the federal minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion.However, when Freeland met with Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown and members of city council, the topic was brought up."I've been preaching this issue since the election, the municipal election," Brown said. "She will be going back to Ottawa to speak to the four MPs from Prince Edward Island to find out if there is a consensus to move forward."Brown also talked about transit and eventually moving toward an electric fleet."Electrification of our transit system is something that she jumped on and she is very pleased that we are going forward," Brown said.However he said going down that route will take time and money. An electric bus is about $1,000,000 and has to be stored in a shelter and have access to charging stations. Brown said he hopes to get support from the federal government."It was a big positive meeting with the deputy prime minister, and just her enthusiasm and knowledge on all the areas that we covered was very comforting to hear," Brown said.Met with protesters on other stopsFreeland has been met with protesters on some recent visits to other provinces.On Wednesday Freeland was briefly blocked from entering Halifax city hall by demonstrators supporting the opposition by Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs to the construction of a gas pipeline through northern B.C.Freeland was confronted by dozens of protesters, but was eventually able to enter city hall with the help of Halifax Regional Police.More P.E.I. news

  • City calls out 'inaccuracies' in Chiarelli letter
    CBC

    City calls out 'inaccuracies' in Chiarelli letter

    The city's top solicitor has formally replied to a letter from Coun. Rick Chiarelli's lawyer, citing "a number of inaccuracies" in the claims.David White was responding to a letter sent by Chiarelli's lawyer Bruce Sevigny on Tuesday, the eve of the integrity commissioner's interim report on his investigation into Chiarelli's alleged inappropriate behaviour toward former staffers and job applicants.Sevigny claimed council has demonstrated a "patent and palpable bias" toward Chiarelli by, among other things, denying the councillor's request for a leave of absence last December and calls from some council members for Chiarelli to resign.Sevigny also took issue with a concurrent workplace harassment investigation, claiming "significant overlap" with the integrity commissioner's probe.It was not widely known until Sevigny's letter that Chiarelli was also facing a workplace harassment investigation by the city.According to Sevigny, the concurrent investigation "is entirely vexation and inappropriate and that is indicative of a concerted attempt by council, or certain members of council, to overwhelm and/or 'out-resource' Chiarelli — at a time when he is fighting for his life."Chiarelli underwent heart bypass surgery in December, and later suffered a post-operative infection, according to a social media post from his wife.Council not involved in investigationAccording to White's reply, which was copied to all members of council and forwarded to the media, Chiarelli's lawyer is incorrect in his premise that council is the "statutory decision maker" when it comes to investigations by the integrity commissioner. "It is the integrity commission, acting independently, who is responsible for determining, based on the evidence obtained through his own investigation, whether there has been a breach of the Code of Conduct," White wrote.Council is not involved in the investigation; it receives the integrity commissioner's final report and recommendations for any punitive measures, although it is up to council to vote on those recommended penalties.White also said the city is legally required to conduct an investigation into a workplace harassment complaint, a process that is separate from that of the integrity commissioner."The mandates, processes, and potential remedial actions for each are legally distinct," White writes.As for any potential bias shown against Chiarelli by council taking the unprecedented step of denying his leave on Oct. 23, the city solicitor invited the councillor to ask council again for a leave.Back in the fall, council appeared unconvinced Chiarelli should be granted indefinite leave based on the details of a medical note.That note stated Chiarelli went to the emergency room after fainting on Oct. 12, that he was undergoing a cardiac assessment and that his stress level remained high.On Dec. 13 — two days after Chiarelli appeared at council for a couple of hours — the councillor announced he was going into the Ottawa Heart Institute for a quadruple bypass.Chiarelli has to attend council before the end of March to keep his seat, but can ask again for a leave of absence.City says some legal fees not eligibleChiarelli's lawyer also suggested that the city was biased toward the client by refusing to reimburse him for legal fees.Under the Code of Conduct rules, a councillor can expense legal fees to defend themselves in an investigation launched by the integrity commissioner.If they are later found to have contravened the code, they have to reimburse the money.Sevingy submitted a bill of $11,593.80 on Oct. 22, 2019, which the city hasn't paid.But according to White, much of Sevingy's legal bill does not involve the integrity commissioner's process.The city solicitor said some expenses appear to have been incurred before the councillor was informed of an investigation.As well, he said some of the expenses seem related to dealing with media inquiries or the judicial review that Chiarelli has threatened to launch to challenge the jurisdiction of the integrity commissioner.In his letter, White invites Sevingy to resubmit his invoice listing expenses "solely in respect of the consultation with your office in relation to the limited mandate" set out in the Code of Conduct.Only court order can stop investigationA CBC News investigation last fall heard from 13 women who accused the councillor of inappropriate behaviour. CBC reported the experiences of eight of them.One job applicant alleged Chiarelli had asked her about going braless to work events, while another said the councillor had asked if she had ever considered stripping.Chiarelli has denied the allegations both through his lawyer and in a personal statement, where he blamed the accusations against him on "mob mentality."Integrity commissioner Robert Marleau confirmed Wednesday in his interim report to council he's investigating several formal complaints against Chiarelli made from early September to early October.He said that the process is at a standstill because the councillor refused to participate earlier this fall and has been recovering from that heart surgery since mid-December.He said he will wait a "reasonable amount of time" for Chiarelli to recuperate, but is willing to complete his final report without the councillor's participation.Marleau said only an order from the court would lead him to halt his investigation.

  • French immersion 'contract' irks some Whitehorse parents
    News
    CBC

    French immersion 'contract' irks some Whitehorse parents

    School officials say it's meant to encourage students to build fluency in French — but others are calling the new "French immersion language contract" at a Whitehorse high school needlessly "punitive," and potentially damaging.The contract was sent home last week with students enrolled in the French immersion program at F.H. Collins Secondary School. It outlines how teachers in the program would begin keeping a record of each time a student uses English in class."The parent will be notified of each notice. Following three notices, parents will be contacted by administration to meet and discuss the student's commitment to the French Immersion program," the contract reads."To show their commitment to remaining in French Immersion, a re-entry project will be requested."The contract gives examples of "re-entry projects," such as a presentation on a Francophone subject or participation in a French school activity.An accompanying letter to parents from the school's vice-principal says the contract is meant to "set out clear expectations" for students, and hold them "accountable for their own use of French."   Fawn Fritzen, whose daughter is in the program at F.H. Collins, has mixed feelings. She believes it's important for students to use French as much as possible, but says the contract may be the wrong approach."The way that the contract is worded feels potentially very punitive to me. I feel like the three-strikes-you're-out policy that's outlined in the contract could be really damaging," she said."Three chances is not actually very many chances, especially when you're changing deeply ingrained habits."'It makes me worried'Fritzen says she's also concerned about students who have a tough time at school, in any class."School is already a lot of work for those students who are struggling, and adding this extra burden, well, it makes me worried."  The intent of the contract is to re-engage with the parents ... definitely the intention is not punitive. \- Jay Thomas, principal of F.H. Collins Secondary SchoolThere are 255 Grade 8 to Grade 12 students enrolled in French immersion at F.H. Collins. It's the only secondary school in Whitehorse to offer French immersion. The contract asks parents to review a list of "requirements" with their children, and initial next to each one: * "I understand and respect the terms of this contract" * "I will speak French at all times in class" * "I will encourage my friends to speak French in class"It's not clear whether something specific prompted the contract to be devised now, part way through the second semester.Principal Jay Thomas says French immersion teachers were simply concerned they were hearing too much English in class. "The contract was basically just a reaffirmation of the students' commitment to the French immersion program," Thomas said."The intent of the contract is to re-engage with the parents, and legitimately find out if there's something that the school can do to improve and enhance the use of French and French immersion classes ... definitely the intention is not punitive."Thomas said it's about creating "dialogue" — not removing students from the program."It's not a correct framing to say 'three strikes,' because it's not three strikes ... it's all about keeping the students and the parents in the loop and building, ultimately, the fluency in French."Thomas said he's so far had "very minimal" feedback from parents about the contract. He says some are in support, some have had questions, and "a very small minority" have expressed concern.  MLA has 'a number of questions'Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent, meanwhile, says he's heard from some concerned parents — and he wants the education minister to weigh in. "It raises a number of questions for me with the minister, with respect to what exactly this means," Kent said.He said it's still not clear to him what happens after the three notices are sent home with a student, and "how [teachers] are going to determine a student's commitment to the French immersion program.""There's that old saying of whether to use a carrot or a stick, and this certainly seems to be a stick," he said.Kent also questions why the contract was introduced with no advance notice to parents. He suggests it could have instead been introduced at the start of the next school year.CBC asked to speak to Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee, but a government spokesperson declined an interview."This decision rests with F.H. Collins Secondary School, so Principal Thomas was the right person to speak to it," the spokesperson, Matthew Cameron, wrote in an email.

  • Trains vs. pipelines: 2 Sask. crashes respark debate over risks of moving oil
    News
    CBC

    Trains vs. pipelines: 2 Sask. crashes respark debate over risks of moving oil

    The pipeline pitches came almost instantly last week. So did the conspiracy theories.A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailment near Guernsey, Sask. — the second to happen in two months near the small hamlet — leaked an estimated 1.2 million litres of oil. The fiery incident immediately sparked heated debate on social media about the safest way to carry oil over Canadian soil.For many, the answer was obvious: Others went even further:But how much oil is actually moved by rail and pipeline? And what are the relative risks of either option?CBC News sought out several experts and combed some of the latest available data in Canada.Here's what we found out. Growing train volumes   Considerably more crude oil is moving by Canadian rail today than in previous years. In 2019, the amount of oil carried by trains averaged 250,938 barrels a day, according to data from the Canada Energy Regulator. That's a major increase from the 2012-2019 average of 143,270 barrels a day (and doesn't even include December 2019, for which data isn't available yet). Pipelines move much more product every day, however. The system in western Canada alone can currently carry up to 3.95 million barrels of oil a day, according to the National Energy Board. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers predicts that number will go up to five million barrels a day by 2025. Where do more spills happen?Both pipelines and trains can have accidents, including spills, according to statistics from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), which investigates accidents. In 2018 — the last full year for which statistics are available — 1,172 major accidents of all types took place on Canadian railways, up from 1,091 in 2017 and 898 in 2016. "The number of crude-by-rail spills has been actually quite high in the last several years, partly because there's more crude by rail," said Emily Eaton, an associate professor at the University of Regina's department of geography and environmental studies.Between the years 2014 and 2018, more rail accidents involved human factors compared to issues with train tracks and equipment, according to Transport Canada, which regulates rail companies. Pipeline incidents involving the release of oil, condensates or refined products are rare. There were only four in 2018, and five in 2017, meaning they account for only a sliver of all occurrences with or without releases, according to the TSB."There are more incidents [with rail] when you do the math," said Chris Bachmann, an assistant professor in the University of Waterloo's department of civil and environmental engineering."It's often about four times as many incidents with rail," he added, citing a 2015 report from the Fraser Institute, "which would lead you to believe that it's less safe."But if you think [of the] risk, it's just telling you that the rail incidents have higher probability because there's more of them. It says nothing of the consequence."Overall, according to a 2019 report prepared for the Canadian Railway Association, "the incident rate for both modes is very small — an average of 0.0076 incidents per billion gallon-miles for pipeline and 0.0054 for rail."Are pipeline spills bigger?Pipeline spills may be rarer, but when they do happen, "they tend to be quite a bit larger," said Barry Prentice, a professor in supply chain management at the University of Manitoba's Asper School of Business. According to a 2014 congressional research report in the United States, between 1996 and 2007 "railroads consistently spilled less crude oil per ton-mile than trucks or pipelines."The two recent oil train spills near Guernsey, Sask. — first on Dec. 9, 2019, followed by Feb. 6 of this year — each spilled at least five times the amount of the oil that flowed into the North Saskatchewan River after a Husky Energy pipeline near Maidstone cracked in the summer 2016. Neither Guernsey train derailment affected waterways, CP Rail said, and the frozen ground near the track likely helped reduce the risk of contaminants penetrating too deeply, according to the Saskatchewan government. A significant amount of the diluted bitumen onboard the Feb. 6 train burned off, the province added.But that's a health hazard until itself, said Karen Clay, a professor of economics and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University.Clay's own 2014 study looked at pipeline and railway spills' contributions to greenhouse gas emissions. She found that moving oil by train causes about 50 per cent more GHG emissions than carrying it through pipelines. Clay also concluded that train spills are costlier when it comes to cleanup and hospitalization spending. "These numbers tend to be on the [conservative] end because these are based on reports by shippers…." Clay said. "How much they spend is….not perhaps all encompassing of the total kind of social damage."Are pipeline spills harder to detect? In the second train derailment near Guernsey, at least 12 train cars caught fire, sending large balls of flame into the dark air as early-morning commuters rode by on Saskatchewan Highway 16. "When a train's derailed, man, you know it because the oil is burning off," Bachmann said."Pipelines could be going through very environmentally sensitive areas and a release in one of these remote locations could take a really long time to detect," Bachmann said. Though pipeline leaks can go on for days, spills from bigger lines stand a better chance of being detected sooner, Eaton said. Larger inter-provincial pipelines, such as those that travel from the Hardisty oil terminal in Alberta through Saskatchewan, are serviced by a vast network of other pipelines, she said. "And those pipelines have way less surveillance associated with them," Eaton said. "So it's a complicated question I guess."Pipeline operators can detect something is wrong through a change in line pressure, Prentice said. During the 2016 Husky pipeline spill, oil leaked into the North Saskatchewan River for over a day, according to the company's 2019 court settlement.But Husky has instituted a new policy where pipeline sections are shut down if the cause of an alarm isn't pinpointed within 30 minutes.Has a Canadian ever died from a pipeline spill?"I can't think of one," Prentice said, adding that most pipelines are far from people's homes. But many train routes go through populated areas, "as demonstrated by the tragic incident at Lac-Mégantic," Bachmann said.In that July 2013 Quebec rail disaster, an unmanned train rolled down the steep hill above the community, derailing and exploding in the centre of town. Forty-seven people died that night. Some pipeline incidents in Canada, while not spills, have proved deadly too.Bruce Campbell, the author of a new book called "The Lac-Mégantic Rail Disaster", points to two incidents. Both date back decades: a 1962 gas pipeline explosion near Edson, Alta., that killed eight people, and another gas line explosion three years later, that killed 28 people in LaSalle, Que.Still, "generally pipelines don't catch on fire," Clay said, whereas train derailments like the ones in Guernsey provide a "super scary visual."So if pipelines leak less often, why are trains still used to haul oil?It's generally costlier to ship oil by train than pipeline, Prentice and Bachmann said.Why bother with rail then?"There's just no room left on pipelines," Bachmann said. "They're booked up." And if growth estimates like the one from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers come true "and we don't build more pipelines, you're looking at about a million barrels per day that will end up on the rail network," Bachmann added. The world oil market is also a factor, according to Prentice. The Brent international crude price is typically higher than the American price. But most pipelines only connect to the U.S., making rail lines the only way to get product to international markets, Prentice said. "That actually helps to offset the higher costs of moving oil by rail," he said. Neither oil transportation option is going anywhere, Eaton said.  "The truth is the oil industry wants as many modes of transportation as possible," she said. "Some refineries are not accessible by pipeline and are only accessible by rail and so it really depends what oil fields you're looking at." No matter the chosen transportation route, the potential for an accident exists — we just have to accept that, Prentice said. "Anyone who thinks they can have a perfectly safe system is not living in the real world," he said.

    CBC

    Former Yellowknife high school coach pleads guilty to sexual touching

    A former girl's basketball coach in Yellowknife has pleaded guilty in N.W.T. Territorial Court to sexually touching a young person.Stephen Freake was charged last year with sex crimes involving a student at the school where he was a volunteer coach.In September, Freake pleaded guilty to touching a person under the age of 14 for a sexual purpose. Freake was initially also charged with sexual assault and voyeurism. He did not plead guilty to those charges.All the alleged crimes involved the same victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.Freake, who is in his forties, is listed online, as of Thursday, as a senior girl's basketball coach at Sir John Franklin High School for 2015. Freake was accused of committing the crimes between 2012 and 2015.Metro Huculak, Yellowknife public school superintendent, previously said that Freake was a volunteer coach in 2015 and never trained the team alone.A date for Freake's sentencing is scheduled to be set on March 10.

    CBC

    House fire shuts down part of Pleasant Street

    Fire crews are battling a blaze at a house in downtown St. John's on Friday morning.Platoon chief Roger Hounsell of the St. John's Regional Fire Department said crews arrived at 198 Pleasant St. just after 4:30 a.m.No flames were visible when they got there, and the lone male occupant was already outside safely, he said.As of 7 a.m., nobody had been taken to hospital, he added.The platoon chief said flames shot from the roof after crews created a vent to let out heat and smoke. Hounsell said those were extinguished and crews were beginning to check for fire extension into the attached home. Neighbouring residents were notified and left their homes due to the danger of flames spreading through the walls and across the eaves, Hounsell said. "The weather conditions are on our side so far. We don't have a lot of wind," he said. "The guys are doing a great job knocking it down and doing some overhaul."Heavy smoke poured from the home's broken windows as crews attacked from above and clogged the vicinity with thick clouds.A small stretch of Pleasant Street between Patrick Street and LeMarchant Road is closed as crews continue to work.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Island restaurant cuts down buffets, too much food going to waste
    CBC

    Island restaurant cuts down buffets, too much food going to waste

    A Summerside, P.E.I., restaurant is cutting down the amount of buffets it's offering because food is being wasted.Michael Perry, who owns The Breakfast Spot, says a lot of customers have been leaving food on their plate — and it is affecting his bottom line."What we are finding is commodity prices change so frequently. And bacon, sausages, pork, stuff of that nature — the prices fluctuate week to week," he said."I don't like to see waste when there are a lot of people starving all over the world. And people are, you know, filling their plates with $30 worth of bacon per plate and not eating it."Si last weekend he did a test. He took the waste from all the tables and put it into one bag."It actually filled up half of a garbage bag," he said. "I did the math on it and it's like $600 of waste per day."Until recently, the restaurant offered a buffet every weekend, but now it will be reserved for holiday weekends or by request for groups with 20 people or more.Perry has gotten some backlash over the decision after he posted an update about the buffet service on Facebook, he said."Everybody voices their opinion on social media and they don't realize the damage it can do to a business, a family business," he said.The business is faced with a "double-edged sword," Perry said."Ultimately all we want to do is put good in our customer's belly, but the public can not expect us to lose money in the process of doing that," he said."As a small business owner I don't think that I should have to consult with people about something that I am losing money with."Perry thought of other alternatives like charging customers for food left on their plate, but said it would burden his staff."Now the customers are going to get into an altercation with the waitress and it makes it quite awkward for the waitress," he said, adding that he doesn't want to add monitoring waste to their duties.Perry hopes those that do support the buffet come on the days he still decides to have it."Let's be mindful of the waste and then, you know what, maybe we can readdress it."More P.E.I. news

    CBC

    University of Saskatchewan hit with cyberattack

    The University of Saskatchewan was the target of an online denial of service (DoS) attack, becoming the second institution in the province to be hit by cybercrime in as many months.DoS attacks involve an online perpetrator using a system of computers to overload the system with requests, causing it to crash."USask IT security continually monitors our IT services to detect threats and reduce the risk to members of the university community," the University of Saskatchewan said in a statement."In this instance we were able to detect the threat and isolate the potential for an attack."The U of S noted it continues to introduce new security features "to keep pace with the rapidly changing security environment."Asked what the overall effect of the attack was, the school said the statement is the only comment it would be providing.This is the second institution that has been the aim of cyber criminals in Saskatchewan in recent months. eHealth Saskatchewan announced it has been the subject of a ransomware attack in early January.Data contained in eHealth was thought to be protected, but the organization recently confirmed some of the information was sent to suspicious IP addresses in various European countries.There's no indication the two instances are connected.Alec Couros, a professor of educational technology and media at the University of Regina and an expert on digital citizenship and society, said these types of attacks are common, but usually go unreported. When asked why Saskatchewan could potentially be targeted by cybercriminals, he said there are numerous factors at play and that Saskatchewan is not alone. "This is happening all over the world," he said. He said hackers and cybercriminals may be less likely to go after larger institutions or governments, as they're perceived to have sophisticated security systems, while a mid-sized school like the U of S may be perceived to have a lesser system."We may have been identified as having a lower-threshold to get in perhaps," he said. "Maybe we're that mid-sized target."

    CBC

    Cancelled trains leave Windsor student scrambling to see Valentine in Hamilton

    Rudresh Shukla wanted what any young man in love wants on a romantic holiday — to see his Valentine. At 6 a.m. Friday morning, Shukla was on his phone in Windsor's empty Via Rail station, trying to find a way to get to his partner after finding out his Via train had been cancelled. "Today is Valentine's Day and I need to go to Hamilton," said the University of Windsor student. "Right now, I have nothing to go."On Friday, no VIA Rail trains were running out of Windsor, Chatham or Sarnia as the company halted routes across its network Thursday night. Greyhound buses are suddenly in much higher demand."I'm looking for a bus or any other travel," said Shukla, who is anxious to see his partner. "It's Valentine's Day, so I'm really eager to get back to Hamilton."No one else was at the station, and Shukla said he wasn't sent an email to say the train was cancelled. He was able to wait inside the station which had one staff member working, he said. CN Rail and Via Rail shut down huge sections of their railway networks as Indigenous blockades continue to cripple the country's transportation systems."Via Rail has no other option but to cancel all of its services on the network, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), until further notice," the rail operator said in a media statement.The company said it would automatically process full refunds for all cancelled trips."You do not need to contact Via Rail to confirm the refund, but note that due to the volume of transactions, it may take up to 15 days to receive," the Crown corporation said. "We understand the impact this unfortunate situation has on our passengers and regret the significant inconvenience this is causing to their travel."

    CBC

    P.E.I. gas prices jump for the 1st time in 2020

    Gas prices on P.E.I. are up for the first time in 2020.The increase breaks the downward trend in gas prices on P.E.I.The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission moved the price of gas up by 2.4 cents per litre.At self-serve outlets, regular unleaded gasoline will now range from $1.112 to $1.124 per litre.Diesel prices went up by 1.8 cents per litre and will now cost between $1.189 to $1.201 per litre.It will also cost more for some Islanders to heat their home. The price of furnace oil increased by 1.4 cents per litre. The maximum price of furnace oil is now 90.8 cents per litre.However, propane prices are down between 2.6 and 5.1 cents per litre depending on the provider. The maximum price of propane ranges from 65.9 to 69.3 cents per litre.Prices for petroleum products are reviewed and set by IRAC every Friday.More P.E.I. news

  • Family reunited after two years of paperwork, fundraising and tragedy
    News
    CBC

    Family reunited after two years of paperwork, fundraising and tragedy

    At the Saint John Airport arrival's lounge, 30 people crowded around a mass of hugging sisters, nephews and nieces.Shahd Hijazi, Samer Alsaj and their two kids Bashar, 9, and Mariam, 5, did the rounds — shaking hands, hugging and kissing everyone who came to the airport to welcome them to New Brunswick. The family's road to Saint John was two years long. They were living in Lebanon, having left Syria when the civil war started. Shahd's sister Kawkab Hijazi moved to Saint John first, in 2015. Kawkab and her family began the steps to bring their extended family here after their eldest son died by suicide. She needed her family to grieve and heal, and on Thursday, they were reunited to do just that."It's hard to describe, no matter what I say I won't be able to describe what is in my heart," said Kawkab Hijazi in Arabic after greeting her sister."I'm her oldest sister, and she's the youngest, so I'm like her mother," she laughed.Shahd Hijazi agreed."I didn't come to my sister, I came to my mother."A community sponsorshipOn Thursday Kendra Ball was waiting with New Brunswick flags in hand. She is part of the seven-person sponsorship team that brought Kawkab and her family to Saint John, and who took on the task of fundraising to bring Shahd and her family as well."It's so exciting and so great to see so much of my community and so much of the Syrian community come together for one family," she said.She said the process to bring the family together started by finding a church that co-signed to become the guarantor. In this case, it was Midland Baptist. Then there's building the sponsorship team, which includes Ball, her father and two other couples.And then they needed to raise $30,000 to support the family for their first 12 months in Canada. And then there's a lot of paperwork."And then you submit it to Ottawa and then it goes to Lebanon and they process it and there's a lot of interviews and medicals and more interviews. And then finally you get your visas and you can come," Ball said.She said the most difficult part of the whole process was finding a church."There are so many Syrians who want their family to come here," she said.And surprisingly, she said, the fundraising was not the biggest barrier."Honestly we thought it was going to be, but so many people in the community stepped up."They had dinners and fundraisers, collecting $6,000 at one dinner alone. Ball said this tells her something about Saint John."I think that everyone is willing to welcome new people and that it's definitely eye opening."Next stepsShahd Hijazi said her life is going to change in every way now that she's in Canada. Enrolling her kids in school, and learning the language and the culture are first on her list."Right now we're going to start thinking about the future of the children, that's the most important part," she said.She said they saw a lot of discrimination in Lebanon, and she hopes it'll be different here.Kawkab Hijazi said it's important to tell everyone how thankful she is that they made this happen."When we came here we saw such great things. The priority is the future of the children, the education is excellent, the livelihood is great, the people love you, they accept you no matter what," she said. After the meet and greet at the airport the family stepped out into a snowy night. Bashar and Mariam ran to the accumulating snow. They started making snowballs and throwing them at each other. Hamza Hleilo showed his little niece how to blow on a handful of fluffy snow like dandelions. Hleilo, Kawkab's youngest son and family translator, said a reunion after four years feels good."The application took two years, but it was worth it."

    The Canadian Press

    Turkey court acquits exiled novelist of terror charges

    ISTANBUL — A Turkish court on Friday acquitted journalist and award-winning novelist Asli Erdogan of terrorism-related charges for writing for a pro-Kurdish newspaper that has since been shut-down.Lawyer Erdal Dogan told reporters that the court in Istanbul acquitted the author, who lives in exile in Germany, of being a member of "an armed terrorist organization" and of "disrupting the unity of state," while dropping, on a technicality, charges of engaging in “propaganda for a terrorist organization."The court also acquitted Asli Erdogan's colleagues Bilge Aykut and Necmiye Alpay. The trial against other co-defendants, including human rights lawyer Eren Keskin, is to continue, after their lawyers requested additional time to prepare for their final defence.“This is a case of freedom of thought and expression," Dogan told The Associated Press outside the courthouse. “From now on, we hope results like these are achieved for all journalists under arrest and for all journalists that are on trial."“We also hope other journalists in this case and Miss Eren (Keskin) are acquitted," Dogan added.Asli Erdogan and her co-defendants were among tens of thousands of people arrested in the aftermath of a failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The opposition accused Erdogan's government of using emergency powers meant to deal with perpetrators of the failed military coup, to go after all government critics.Asli Erdogan— who is not related to President Erdogan — was arrested in August 2016 with other staff members of the Ozgur Gundem newspaper, which the government accused of links to outlawed Kurdish rebels. She spent four months in prison before being freed pending the outcome of the trial.Asli Erdogan, 52, was facing a maximum sentence of nine years and four months in prison. Her novels include "The City in Crimson Cloak" and "The Stone Building and Other Places." She lives in exile in Germany.___Suzan Fraser contributed to this report.Mehmet Guzel, The Associated Press

  • OC Transpo fare freeze extended again
    CBC

    OC Transpo fare freeze extended again

    Ottawa city council voted this week to extend the OC Transpo fare freeze that was put in place as a reprieve for riders frustrated with the unreliable LRT.The motion puts senior city staff in charge of deciding when the 2.5 per cent fare hike will take effect. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 1, then rescheduled to April 1.Coun. Allan Hubley, chair of the transit commission, said the change will allow its members to focus on service issues."Councillors will be able to come to transit commission and talk about the actual service issues if they continue and so on. We're not taking away that discussion," he said Wednesday.The April fare increase depended on whether the Confederation LRT was running up to the service standards in the city's contract.Citizen transit commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert had proposed extending the fare freeze to June 30. She's concerned putting staff in charge of the decision muddies accountability."If transit commission, at the end of the day, disagrees with the decision by [management], there is nothing we can do about it," Wright-Gilbert said."It's those councillors and commissioners that will need to answer to constituents as to why the rates went up."It would require a new, separate motion for this fare increase change to be undone.Ottawa Transit Riders board member John Redins said riders don't want to pay for service they aren't getting and politicians should take responsibility for the decision. "They want to wipe their hands clean," Redins said."Nobody wants to be accountable for anything. It's frustrating for the ridership. It's frustrating for the employees that are working there."'It's a high standard'City manager Steve Kanellakos and transit general manager John Manconi will determine whether standards are being met.They'll provide customers and council at least one month's notice.Manconi told councillors Wednesday he will be watching for any "slippage" from builders and maintenance company Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) on meeting their standard."It's consistent rush-hour period service and then throughout the day, consistently, stations opened and all the equipment working. It's a high standard," Manconi said.The city says it's losing $340,000 a month in foregone revenue from the fare freeze.Those costs are being covered using payments withheld from RTM as a penalty for poor service.Freeze has compounding effectCity staff previously said a year-long fare freeze in 2020 would cost $4.9 million.Staff told councillors on Wednesday that it would also have a "compounding effect" on the base of the transit budget over time. Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower said he cautioned councillors that a year-long freeze could create a larger hole in the transit budget over time.He said he supports the extended freeze, but asked whether at some point the money withheld from RTM could have better uses."It's certainly beneficial and a good gesture to riders, but would that money be better spent to invest in more buses, more operators, expanded service, more bus shelters and things like that?" Gower asked.Alta Vista Coun. Jean Cloutier also spoke in favour of the freeze, but said the city only has three options in front of it on transit — paying with taxes, fares or reducing service. "Fare freezes that go on forever will do nothing to improve services," Cloutier said.

  • After residents cry fowl: Miami to relocate pack of peacocks
    The Canadian Press

    After residents cry fowl: Miami to relocate pack of peacocks

    MIAMI — A pack of peacocks that has wreaked havoc on a Miami neighbourhood will be relocated after city commissioners voted Thursday night to side with residents and agreed to have the birds taken away.It was a big win for many residents who have complained that the birds have taken control of a Coconut Grove neighbourhood, mating into the night, pooping in large piles and scratching cars as they travel in packs of 20 to 40 or more, the Miami Herald reported.Andrews Candela told commissioners before Thursday night's vote that he once felt lucky to live in North Grove, but the massive infestation of peacocks have ruined the quality of life for him and his wife.“I don’t want to remain forgotten in a filthy, dirty peacock land as hostage to a group of birds,” Candela said. “I think that is more than unfair.”Commissioners unanimously agreed to amend the city's charter to allow for trapping and removal of excess peacocks. The proposal was introduced by Commissioner Ken Russell in October. It seeks to lessen the peacock population by using a humane management plan implemented by Rancho Palos Verdes, California.The commission did not specify how many peacocks would be relocated to another location, or when it would happen.Russell said the birds have caused tremendous property damage. He showed the crowd a photo of a city employee's Toyota Prius that had deep scratches on all sides. He said the peacocks see their reflection on the side of the car, mistake it for a rival and attack with their beaks.“When it came to property damage that’s when I knew we had to take some kind of action here to regulate,” Russell said.The plan in Rancho Palos Verdes has helped residents and birds coexist much better now that excess peacocks are trapped and relocated to refuges where they can squawk, scream and mate all night if they wish, the newspaper reported.Not everyone in North Grove agrees that the birds need to be removed. Some residents said they enjoy their colorful plumage and the neighbourhood oddity. But many feel the peacocks are dangerous and diminish the quality of life in the neighbourhood, the Herald reported.There are about 60 to 80 peacocks in an area of 190 homes in the Bay Heights area of the Grove, said Nancy Benovaich, president of the neighbourhood association. And they've spread into other areas of Miami. She's been working on a solution for years.The peacocks traipse through gardens, eat plants and squawk aggressively during mating season, residents told the commission.“I got to the point where I recorded the squawking and the screaming and I put it on someone’s answering service,” Benovaich said. “And they said ‘my god, I can’t believe this.' And I said imagine it at 4 o’clock in the morning.”“Can you imagine that?” she asked the commission. “We need some help.”The Associated Press

  • 'He's just perfect': Pickles the plucky kitten finds his furever home
    CBC

    'He's just perfect': Pickles the plucky kitten finds his furever home

    A Facebook post about Pickles the kitten, who hops around with abandon despite being born with a condition that prevents him from using his hind legs, has made a lot of people smile — no one more than Brittany Farrell and Ryan Williams of Paradise."I was lying in bed and I ran into Ryan and said 'Oh my God! Look at Pickles!'" Farrell said. "And like the rest of the world, I fell in love with him."The five-month-old kitten was born with tibial hemimelia, a congenital deformity which caused his hind limbs to twist, making them unusable.Pickles was looked after by staff at the CBS Animal Hospital, where he was held up as a model for how animals can thrive with a little love and attention despite a deformity.Williams said he was told that after the animal hospital posted on Facebook about Pickles being put up for adoption, the maximum number of applications was reached in less than an hour."I kept pestering over and over and Ryan said, 'Just put an application in,'" Farrell said. "And on Saturday morning we got the call from the SPCA saying that we got him. And I cried.""They wanted us to come get him right away," Williams added, laughing.Farrell and Williams were interested in adopting another cat to keep their cat Henry company. When they saw Pickles, they knew he was the kitten for them."When I read his story … I knew in my heart that I thought I could give him a good home and see his potential," Farrell said. "And my heart.… I just fell in love with him.""We felt we could give him the same kind of home [as the vet]. Not show him any limitations," Williams added. "He's able to go around and do his thing and hang out with Henry, and just have that to kind of mentor him and show him the way. We love him."Farrell calls Pickles an instigator around the house with Henry. He loves to jump on his brother, with his go-to move being a belly flop."He's a comic, he's very funny, Farrell said. "So sweet and loving. Definitely a little cuddlebug. He's just perfect."Williams said the couple understands the extra responsibility that might come with Pickles as he gets older, but his disability hasn't stopped him from doing anything in his new home."When you adopt a cat, you assume all of those responsibilities whether or not it's a cat in full health or a cat with a different condition," Williams said."But from what we've seen from Pickles, he can live his life pretty independently. He eats, he runs, he jumps, he plays with no problem.""He's in no pain," Farrell added. "How he tackles his brother? Absolutely not."Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Ousted NLC CEO says he didn't break the law — but the AG says the law itself is broken
    CBC

    Ousted NLC CEO says he didn't break the law — but the AG says the law itself is broken

    A former Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation CEO claims his actions have been distorted by a report that condemned him for conducting business that benefited his own son.One day after a report from Auditor General Julia Mullaley said Steve Winter "may have breached his fiduciary duty to the NLC," the former CEO said nothing he did contravened provincial conflict of interest legislation."If you look at the legislation for the province it says I can't do business with family — my spouse or related to my spouse, children living under the roof," Winter said, referring to the province's Conflict of Interest Act. "That was not the case in this instance ... I did not commit any kind of breach," he said. "Whether she likes the act or not, the act is the act. And that's what governs my behaviour."Mullaley on Thursday released her report on an investigation of Winter, who headed the Crown corporation from 2003 to 2018 and spent millions of dollars as part of a temporary program to buy high-end French wine.A large portion of that wine, according to Mullaley's investigation, was purchased through a company Winter's son represented and received commission from — one of the reasons Winter was fired in 2018, according to Finance Minister Tom Osborne."To say that I started this with any intent of filling anybody's — that's crap," Winter said Friday morning.Winter, who helped design the NLC's wine purchasing program — called "Bordeaux Futures" — was allowed to personally decide which producers to buy wine from. Normally, the corporation's CEO wouldn't have that power.One of the producers Winter did business with — and bought $4.6 million in product from — was linked to his son. Somewhere along the way, somebody has decided they wanted to make Steve Winter look bad. \- Steve WinterMullaley told reporters Thursday that the act does permit — by omission — a public employee to have a financial conflict with a child that wasn't dependent on them. She suggested the act should be amended."There were some deficiencies in the legislation," she said. "It's an adult child, and an adult child is not addressed in the act."Mullaley said the province committed to reviewing the act in 2017, and amendments are now being drafted.Although Winter technically doesn't appear to have broken the law, the report did find that he violated the NLC's internal code of conduct, which prevents employees from making decisions that benefit family or friends. 'This is not a big deal'Winter also said in his own defence Friday that he didn't buy through his son, but dealt with the supplier in Bordeaux, France, directly.That's despite an email cited in Thursday's report showing an exchange between Winter and his son that shows Winter was not only aware of his son's link to the company, but was buying from them because of that link.The report said his son, Greg Winter, was the "largest known single agent" representing those exporters.Winter downplayed that significance, saying over a six-year period his son would have received a commission for the sales not exceeding $5,000 per year. "This is not a big deal," said Winter, who suggested the report has an ulterior motive."Somewhere along the way, somebody has decided they wanted to make Steve Winter look bad."Winter also took issue with the accusation that he circumvented conflict of interest rules that prevent nepotism by running the program himself."I did run the fine wine program, I did," he said. "Nobody at the NLC at the time knew enough about it to run it."Winter said he began the program because he had knowledge of fine wine that others lacked. "I'd been a wine collector since about 1980. We wanted to broaden the business scope of the NLC, so somebody had to do it."He said at the beginning of the program he "did it all," but others joined the program as it progressed.NLC stuck with millions in high-end wineThe report said the program had no financial justification and did not perform well, and left the NLC with thousands of bottles it's having trouble selling.Winter blamed the NLC for "mismanaging" the wines he purchased, suggesting they could easily be auctioned off."They don't have the knowledge, they don't have the skill, and they don't have the contacts to make it work," he said. "And that's why they're panicked over this inventory."A spokesperson for the NLC previously said someone from the corporation would be available on Friday to speak on the issues in the audit.But on Friday, the NLC said in fact no one would speak "due to ongoing litigation against the NLC, and potential future litigation," according to an emailed statement from spokesperson Darrell Smith.Smith said the NLC accepts the findings and recommendations of the auditor general , and that steps have already been taken to address the issues that were flagged."We are committed to responsible stewardship of public funds," said Smith.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador