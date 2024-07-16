McLaughlin earns first oval win at Iowa

WRTV - Indianapolis Scripps

Scott McLaughlin earned his first Indycar win at Iowa Speedway after points leader, Alex Palou, crashed on Turn 4 on Lap 176. McLaughlin finished ahead of Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden.

