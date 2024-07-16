McLaughlin earns first oval win at Iowa
Scott McLaughlin earned his first Indycar win at Iowa Speedway after points leader, Alex Palou, crashed on Turn 4 on Lap 176. McLaughlin finished ahead of Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden.
Scott McLaughlin earned his first Indycar win at Iowa Speedway after points leader, Alex Palou, crashed on Turn 4 on Lap 176. McLaughlin finished ahead of Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden.
You never heard Khabib Nurmagomedov use the F-word or the B-word during his UFC career – until now.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says he was wrongfully removed from a United Airlines plane in handcuffs over the weekend after he tapped a flight attendant’s arm to ask for a cup of ice – and the airline says it has removed the attendant from duty while it reviews the incident.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — When Teoscar Hernández needed a moment to calm down during the Home Run Derby, the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger got a boost from a former teammate who just happened to be last year's champion.
"As a past champion, I'm exempt until I'm 60. Colin's not. He's not a past champion, so he's not exempt."
Ingrid Andress' rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the MLB Home Run Derby was — for lack of a better word — cringeworthy.
Princess Charlotte accompanied her mom to Wimbledon while Prince George joined his dad at the Euro soccer finals, but Prince Louis missed both events
Tiger arrived at Royal Troon's Old Course with rusty TaylorMade wedges.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones, whose 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history, has died. He was 40.
TORONTO — Toronto FC coach John Herdman got an injury update on Lionel Messi from an unexpected source Sunday night.
CALGARY — Brett Sutter announced his retirement from pro hockey after 17 seasons Monday.
FORT WORTH — Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night with their first pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.
How did Bronny James fare in his fourth NBA Summer League game? Check out his stats from the LA Lakers-Boston Celtics contest.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi's night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury on Sunday night, and cameras showed him later on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...Liverpool have offered Virgil van Dijk to Atletico Madrid amid concerns over his desire to remain at Anfiel...
EDMONTON — Close wasn't good enough for the Edmonton Elks, and Chris Jones has paid the price.
GIBRALTAR (AP) — Gibraltar’s soccer federation said Tuesday it is taking legal advice about Spain players’ “extremely provocative and insulting” chants at a welcome home party for the European Championship title winner.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baseball can’t run away from its lack of runs.
The former NFL wide receiver died at age 40
To the Dodgers, the long balls outfielder Teoscar Hernández has hit this year only tell part of the story about his importance to the team.
Princess Kate made a stunning return to the public eye at Wimbledon on Sunday, joined by Princess Charlotte who had the sweetest reaction to meeting Carlos Alcaraz. See video.