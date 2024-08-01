MCMAIN HIGH FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Anant Ambani's new wife Radhika rocks tangerine mini skirt in first photos from Paris honeymoon
Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was pictured with his new wife Radhika Merchant at the Paris Olympic Games amid their honeymoon.
- InStyle
Prince Harry Reportedly Has Only One Condition to End the Royal Family Feud
He's ready to put his "swords down."
- BuzzFeed
This Guy's Viral Take On "Lies Men Tell Women And What They Mean" Is Sparking A Heated Debate
"Anytime I hear a man utter the word 'buddy' I walk away."
- BuzzFeed
26 House Guests Who Will Never, Ever, Ever, Ever, Ever, Under Any Circumstances, EVER Be Invited Back
"That was the last time I left her alone in my home."
- The Daily Beast
Prince Harry’s Uncle Has Died. Will He Join His Family at the Funeral?
Prince Harry faces renewed pressure to come home and face his family following the death Monday of his and Prince William’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at the age of 82.Harry’s representatives were not immediately able to say whether he would attend the funeral of his uncle, a date for which has not been announced. Fellowes was not only married to Princess Diana’s elder sister, Jane Fellowes (née Spencer), but was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary for nine of the most tumultuous
- BuzzFeed
This Woman's Husband Asked Her To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom, So She Requested Half Of His Company
"I explained that the more I stay at home, the less chance I would have to find a well-paying job should we ever divorce because I would have less merits, while he would stay making more money each year."
- Hello!
Helen Skelton rocks striking string bikini during family holiday in must-see photos
Former Strictly star Helen Skelton looked phenomenal rocking a string bikini as she holidayed with her three children Ernie, Louis and Elsie, and her parents. See sun-soaked photos...
- The Independent
Woman considers divorcing her husband after he refused to clean
‘Walk away now. Think of how awful it will be if you decide to have children,’ one passionate reader argues
- CNN
White woman who wrongfully accused ‘Groveland Four’ of rape in Jim Crow-era South dies at 92
A White woman who falsely accused four Black men of rape in the Jim Crow-era South in 1949 has died at the age of 92.
- ABC News
New Oklahoma Bible directive faces pushback from several schools
Several Oklahoma schools are speaking out against State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ directive to teach the Bible in public school grades 5 through 12. Walters recently released guidelines on his controversial Bible mandate in public schools after ordering educators to incorporate the religious text into their lessons, arguing that the Bible is necessary to ensure "students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.”
- People
Angelina Jolie Is by Son Pax's Side as He Recovers in Hospital After Accident: 'He's Stable' (Source)
Pax was involved in an accident on Monday, July 29, in Los Angeles
- People
Chrissy Teigen Confirms Son Miles, 6, Has Type 1 Diabetes After Posting Photo of Him with Monitor
"Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go," Teigen wrote on Instagram
- USA TODAY
Toddler fatally mauled by 3 dogs at babysitter's home in Houston
Houston police said the 2-year-old girl was attacked inside a home by 3 Rottweilers where she was being babysat.
- People
Mica Miller's Family Ends Legal Battle with Her Pastor Husband After Her Suicide: 'Put This Behind Us'
"When we say that we’ve gotten justice for Mica as a result of this settlement, it is true," said a lawyer for Mica Miller's family
- People
Emma Thompson's Daughter Shares Cheeky Post Calling Mom's Ex Kenneth Branagh 'Just Ken'
Thompson and Branagh were married from 1989 until 1995 and starred in 'Much Ado About Nothing' together
- PA Media: UK News
‘Evil’ man jailed for strangling wife in front of TikTok lover
Aminan Rahman gaslit, manipulated, financially controlled and assaulted Suma Begum before he murdered her in a flat in east London, a court heard.
- People
Hawaii Man Submitted DNA Sample that Linked Him to Woman's 1991 Murder, Then He Died by Suicide
Albert Lauro was reportedly found dead a day before authorities confirmed his DNA matched that found on the body of victim Dana Ireland
- CNN
A third girl has died in the UK after one of the worst attacks on children in decades. Here’s what to know
The United Kingdom was left shaken after two children were stabbed to death and nine others were injured in a knife attack in Southport, in one of the worst assaults against children in the country in decades.
- ABC News
2 men fatally shoot each other in California road rage incident
Two men are dead after they fatally shot one another in an apparent road rage incident in Southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. "It could've been so incredibly simple, but unfortunately we have two people who lost their lives instead," Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the sheriff's department, told Los Angeles ABC station KABC. Jonathan McConnell, 38, who was driving a motorcycle, was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 210 Freeway with Aaron Harris, 37, who was driving a sedan, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
- People
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Celebrate Daughter Honey’s 1st Birthday at Party Attended by Dad Caitlyn Jenner
The engaged pair welcomed Honey in July 2023, naming her after Jessica Alba's character, Honey Daniels, in the star's 2003 film