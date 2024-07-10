MCSO recommending charges for parents of Mesa toddler who shot himself

The Maricopa County Sheriff told ABC15 they are recommending endangerment charges for the parents of a three-year-old who found a gun and shot himself in the face back in May. It happened in East Mesa at an RV and mobile home community near Crismon and Main. ABC15 learned that the toddler, thankfully, survived his injuries. "Very tragic situation," said Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner. "At this point, the toddler has survived and is undergoing continued medical treatment and rehabilitation."