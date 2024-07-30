MDC officials to discuss inmates released by mistake
Three inmates were mistakenly released by the detention facility in July. Now the incidents are raising concerns.
Three inmates were mistakenly released by the detention facility in July. Now the incidents are raising concerns.
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, the local SWAT team that took up positions at the rally, says they had no communication with the Secret Service before a would-be assassin took aim at Trump.
The potential VP candidate said this term helps rob Trump of some of his power.
Jeffery Chao had said he appreciated everyone who helped find his 15-year-old daughter Alison
Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass
What started as a search for missing grandmother Roberta Martin ended with the arrest of a man, 23, who is now accused of brutally murdering her, say police
Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, 18, was arrested and charged with a felony offense of abandoning a child
LONDON (AP) — Bloodied children ran screaming from a dance and yoga class “like a scene from a horror movie” to escape a teenager’s savage knife attack that killed two children and wounded 11 other people Monday in northwest England, police and witnesses said.
Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of
The Secretary of Transportation tells Shannon Bream that the former president kept two promises while in office — and that's it The post Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…
A 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted during a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Orlando is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming it was negligent for serving her attacker alcohol and failed to restrain him after he was found to be molesting the teen.
Janet Yamanaka Mello got 15 years in prison after the IRS says it noticed she was living a lavish lifestyle well above her reported military salary.
In a 2021 interview with Fox Business, former president and convicted felon Donald Trump blasted Bitcoin, calling it a "scam" that should be regulated "very, very high." "The currency of this world should be the dollar," he said at the time. "And I don't think we should have all of the Bitcoins of the […]
"I was eating a TV dinner on a TV tray at my mother's house when the news came on of this guy getting busted for the torture and murder of teenage boys. They showed his picture on the TV. I had been picked up by John Wayne Gacy."
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
More than 200,000 people sent in questionnaires.
Ashley Benefield is on trial in a Florida court on accusations she murdered her estranged husband Doug