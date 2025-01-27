MDOT to shut down lanes on I-55
MDOT is going to shut down lanes on Interstate 55 to inspect lights.
MDOT is going to shut down lanes on Interstate 55 to inspect lights.
Norovirus, the winter vomiting bug, is highly infectious among people in confined places – like cruise ships. But not everyone is equally vulnerable. Your blood type may determine if you get sick.
"I usually do swearing tics when they’re least appropriate, so I think a large part of it is my brain doing the thing I least want to do."
The majority of Americans think prescription drug costs are unreasonable and believe a major contributor to the high cost is profits made by pharmaceutical companies, a survey by KFF found. Although...
"Time for new goals!" the singer declared as she shared the update on Instagram
The Texas newborn reportedly was left on a street corner directly across from a fire station with a 24-hour safe surrender site
In the largest study of its kind, scientists have mapped out the ample health benefits of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, many of which extend far beyond losing weight. Published in the journal Nature Medicine, this new study led by Ziyad Al-Aly of the Veteran's Affairs health system in St. Louis, tracked millions of diabetes patient outcomes over a period of 3.5 years. Of those, over 200,000 had been prescribed a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist receptor — the class of drugs that includes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said vaccines are not safe. His support for abortion access has made conservatives uncomfortable. And farmers across the Midwest are nervous over his talk of banning corn syrup and pesticides from America's food supply.
As Marceline Tawembi's grieving loved ones now prepare to lay her to rest, they say her story is highlighting the challenge of getting appropriate care for people in mental distress.
Lauren Handy made headlines in 2022 after police in Washington D.C discovered fetal remains inside her apartment.
What happens when an award-winning filmmaker comes home to partner with the local symphony?
One elderly man has been pronounced dead, and two other adult males are in hospital with non-life-threatening conditions after a fire broke out at a home in Brampton. Officials say it happened just after 7:30 a.m., at a home in the Mississauga Road & Buick Boulevard area. The cause of the fire remains unknown and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate. Lexy Benedict reports.
As Health P.E.I. brings back a mandatory masking policy on Monday in its facilities to prevent more people from getting sick, an infectious disease specialist says while masking is helpful, other precautions are essential.Starting Jan. 27, Health P.E.I. has made masks mandatory for all visitors and staff at its facilities.The policy, introduced in response to ongoing overcapacity issues facing the health-care system and a rise in respiratory illnesses, aims to protect both patients and healthcar
'This boy's spoiled': Father of Chiefs fan reacts after yet another Super Bowl appearance
Pass it on, this is important.
Researchers who study "SuperAgers" for a living share the key behaviors that can improve your life expectancy.
18-year-old woman charged with murder after shooting her brother in Anderson, deputies say
It just may shock you.
At the March for Life rally, the president said he was ‘proud to be a participant’ in the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022
The couple revealed the news together in an Instagram video, as they encouraged fans to share their own experiences with thyroid cancer
Eli Lilly's Ozempic-rivaling weight-loss pill orforglipron could be available in early 2026. Its retatrutide may be as effective as bariatric surgery.