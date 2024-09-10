New meadow to aid recovering addicts

Mr Spence says the charity is aiming to have chicken coops installed and fruit trees planted before the end of October [BBC]

A new meadow is being created outside a Leicestershire drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre to help aid peoples' recovery.

The project will transform a one-acre (4,000 sqm) piece of wasteland next to The Carpenter’s Arms, Loughborough, into a farm space to grow fruit and vegetables, rear chickens and keep bees.

It will play a part in the recovery programmes of some residents, who will be able to grow their own food and look after the meadow.

The Carpenter’s Arms has put £36,000 toward the total £68,000 cost of the project, with £20,000 donated by supporters and a fundraising push for the remaining cash.

The Carpenter's Arms charity supports men with addictions [BBC]

Richard Spence, the charity’s chief executive, said the new meadow would help with residents' wellbeing.

“When they look out the window in the morning, they have something else to focus on, something apart from themselves and the situations they're currently in," he said.

“It is quite overwhelming to see what support we're getting, whether it is from donations of cash or the donations of equipment."

The land will be named Malone Meadows in memory of Brendan Malone, the late husband of the charity’s finance officer Jill Russell.

Mr Malone first broke ground for the project and had a “fantastic influence” on residents in recovery before he died in 2023, Mr Spence said.

“We really fondly remember Brendan," he added.

“We think it's absolutely fitting that the heart and the vision that he had for this carries on with him."

It is hoped the land will also help the charity become more eco-friendly and sustainable as well as bringing down costs.

Mr Spence said: “Our food bill here is around about £8,000 per month. We're looking to decrease that significantly.

“We're aiming for between a £1,000 to £2,000 reduction in our monthly food bill.”

