Meadow Well: Tony Johnson guilty of Trevor Bishop's murder

Police said Tony Johnson fled the scene, discarding his bloodied clothes on the way

A "violent thug" has been found guilty of murder after punching another man repeatedly in the head.

Trevor Bishop, 45, was found seriously injured in Clifton Gardens, in Meadow Well, North Shields, on 7 March.

Tony Johnson, 36, of Princes Street, North Shields, was found guilty of murder on Monday, following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Police said the motives for Johnson's attack may "forever be unknown". He will be sentenced in February.

A Northumbria Police investigation found the pair had been drinking together at the address when Johnson assaulted Mr Bishop, by punching him at least three times in the head.

CCTV showed Johnson fleeing the scene, discarding his own bloodied clothes on the way, police said.

Trevor Bishop died in hospital two days after the assault

Johnson pleaded not guilty to murder, and was found guilty by a majority verdict.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 16 February.

Following the conviction, Mr Bishop's sister, Lisa Bishop, said: "I am devastated to have lost my brother in such a violent way.

"Trevor was my best friend. I miss him every day and will do for the rest of my life."

Another man, Paul Johnson, 55, from Whitley Bay, was found not guilty of assisting an offender.

