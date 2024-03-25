Meal prep session at Gananoque church

The Gananoque Access to Food Network is hosting a meal preparation drop-in session at the Grace United Church in Gananoque on Wednesday.

The first session, dubbed the “five ingredient meals”, starts at around 3:45 p.m., with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m.

During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, food and essentials became expensive for everyone, so the local food network is offering sessions on how to make inexpensive, nutritional food.

There are two options, organizers say – one can work in the kitchen and experience the process hands-on. Another option is to have the meal and discuss with the kitchen’s chefs how the food was prepared.

Those who attend will eat the meal together at 5:30 p.m. People who wish to help with the preparation of the food, are being asked to join at 3:45 p.m.

“The Gananoque Food Access Network is providing it, and Grace United has allowed us to use their community kitchen, a commercial kitchen, inspected by the health unit,” said Marian McLeod, an organizer of these gatherings. “We’d been offering these sessions off and on, with the aim to help people prepare food that is inexpensive and nutritious. Besides that, it’s a lot of fun and the food is good. We have two wonderful chefs who lead the sessions, teaching how to cook things, how to prepare, how to substitute things.”

“We always try to cook too much so people can take food home,” added McLeod.

Other dates for these sessions are April 24 (one pan wonders), May 29 (school night suppers) and June 26 (celebrations of cultures).

All are welcome; people can just drop in or contact McLeod at 613-382-0165 or email marianhmcleod@gmail.com.

Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times