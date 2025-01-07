Mean cats, math problems among police calls that 'missed the mark' in 2024: RCMP

REGINA — Problem cats and help with homework were among several unconventional reasons people in Saskatchewan called the emergency line in 2024.

The items were part of the RCMP’s annual lighthearted list of 911 calls that missed the mark.

In one instance, a cat owner called 911 asking for police assistance because their pet "was being mean to them.”

Another caller asked for help on a math equation.

A third caller dialed 911 to complain they were being forced by their parents to clean their room.

Mounties are using the stories to remind the public that 911 calls should be reserved for emergencies and crimes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press