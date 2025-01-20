What is Melania Trump wearing for the inauguration ceremony 2025 — and her most defining fashion moments

What is Melania Trump wearing for the inauguration ceremony 2025 — and her most defining fashion moments

Putting aside any takes on the startling MAGA comeback across the pond, there can be no denying that the returning FLOTUS, Melania Trump, has always been ripe for fashion analysis — be it for better or worse.

No one knows what she is thinking was behind her whacking-great shades and drawn on, icy smile, but all have borne witness to a woman who knows how to get dressed. This is a former model and high society darling who was once the toast of the Met Gala and New York Fashion Week’s front row, after all.

Melania Trump supported american designers Adam Lippes and Eric Javits at a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day (AP)

So what will she wear on inauguration day, as her husband is sworn in as 47th president? Usually incoming first ladies will support home-grown, US designers — however, fashion brands have historically not been enthusiastic to dress the Slovenian-American, which her stylist Hervé Pierre has labelled as “snobbish”.

Melania Trump wears an Adam Lippes coat and Eric Javits at a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day (REUTERS)

Trump, although a fan of Dior and Dolce & Gabbana, stuck with tradition. She was first spotted on inauguration day in a sophisticated navy blue coat by Adam Lippes, a New York based designer, as well as matching boater-style hat with a white ribbon by Eric Javits, who is also from the US.

Melania Trump wears Dior and Dolce & Gabanna at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Sterling, Virginia, on January 18 (AFP via Getty Images)

Attending a wreath laying by US President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on January 19, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

Celebrations began on Saturday, January 18, at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, where Melania opted for a Dior overcoat and Dolce & Gabbana suit. The following day, she wore a black, buttoned trench-cum-cape with black boots and leather gloves to attend a wreath laying by Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Wearing Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana and Saint Laurent at a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

She later before changing into a black sequin Carolina Herrera skirt, Dolce & Gabbana shirt as well as a statement, black-tie style Saint Laurent cape for a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum later that night.

To celebrate the presidential election win, as her husband Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in November, she opted for a double-breasted grey, wool skirt suit which extended just over the knee. What was she trying to say? Unlike some of the highlighter hues she has become known for, this time a touch of sophistication (and a willingness to slip, presentably, into the background) was preferred. And just like the polka dot dress she wore to vote earlier that day, the outfit is said to be from Dior — though it has not been confirmed by the Parisian house.

Wearing a Dior suit as her husband wins the US election on November 05, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Pierre has long been the man behind her look. The former creative director at Carolina Herrera began working with her upon her entry to the White House, after designing her inauguration gown in 2016, and later helping her with her dressing, in what became his first styling job.

Because top luxury houses have historically refused to dress her, a great deal of what she wears is purchased. Pierre’s services do not come cheap, either. Having continued to help Melania Trump after leaving the White House, it was revealed he was paid over $100,000 from Donald Trump's Political action committee in the last six months of 2023 alone.

Melania Trump wears Ralph Lauren at her husband’s inauguration on January 20, 2017 (Getty Images)

In an interview at the end of the former FLOTUS’s first four year stint in the White House, Pierre explained “it has been an honour to dress the First Lady. [The role] was totally unexpected. I met her for the first time on Jan 3 and on Jan 7, she asked me to design the gown for the inauguration four years ago. I had 11 or 12 days, because we had to do the fitting and deliver it. She didn’t give me so much information so I was swimming in fog.”

It would go on to become a happy collaboration, which has created some standout looks — and some shockers. Pierre claims not to have had anything to do with the “I really don’t care, do u?” gaffe, though.

Below, see our retrospective of Melania Trump’s most impactful outfits.

Highlighter hues

Much like the late Queen Elizabeth II, Trump well understands the impact one bold, bright colour can achieve — certainly when sartorially speaking to thousands. A standout was a pre-Brat, Brat green pleated dress she wore for her husband’s Republican Party nomination acceptance speech in August 2020. The Valentino spring 2020 pleated-crepe dress did get her in a pickle online: it was the same colour as a green-screen, which made her an easy target for a meme onslaught. It followed a host of other retina-damagingly bright looks.

In Valentino for the final day of the Republican National Convention on August 27, 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

In Ralph Lauren for the official launch of the Trump 2020 campaign at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on June 18, 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

In Delpozo to address other first spouses of world leaders at a United Nations luncheon on September 20, 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

Melania Trump’s biggest fashion gaffes

There are two memorable terrors: a Zara coat which read “I really don’t care, do u?” shocked the world as FLOTUS made her way to visit facilities that house and care for children taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border. Another bad, though slightly less alarming, moment came with an unfortunate flesh shade pair of leather trousers.

In Zara to visit facilities that house and care for children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border on June 21, 2018 (Getty Images)

In Ralph Lauren trousers and a Prada jacket walking across the South Lawn of the White House after returning from Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, on December 27, 2018 (Getty Images)

Military Melania

All salute. Trump leans into army-style khaki two-pieces; famously for her 2020 speech, where she wore full look Alexander McQueen.

In Alexander McQueen addressing the Republican Convention on August 25, 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

In Altuzarra to welcome President Mauricio Macri of Argentina and the first lady of Argentina, Juliana Awada to the White House on April 27, 2017 (Getty Images)

The old razzle dazzle

Never one to shy from a little sparkle, Trump is known to go-full-glitz when the dress code is black tie. Capes and all.

In Dolce & Gabbana for a New Years event Mar-a-Lago on December 31, 2022 (Getty Images)

In Givenchy ahead of a dinner Winfield House, the residence of the US Ambassador on June 4, 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

In Dior haute couture at a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 (Getty Images)

In Celine at the Congressional Ball at the White House on December 15, 2018 (Getty Images)

Stuck in the mud

Louboutins in the White House gardens? A little dirt has never been a concern of Melania’s.

In Christian Louboutin stilettos and a Valentino skirt participating in a tree planting ceremony of a sapling from the original Eisenhower Oak at the White House on August 27, 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)