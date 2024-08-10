Measles Case Confirmed

Reuters

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ARS Pharmaceuticals' nasal spray as the first needle-free emergency treatment for potentially fatal allergic reactions. The spray, which will be sold under the brand name neffy, is seen as an alternative to EpiPen and other autoinjectors that are filled with epinephrine, a life-saving drug used by people at risk of anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions. Neffy is expected to be available in the United States within eight weeks of FDA approval, the company said.