Measles Case Confirmed

5 Injuries People Have Actually Gotten From Sex, According to ER Doctors
These sex-related mishaps can land you in the emergency room. Here's how to avoid them.
- CNN
Daily marijuana use linked to increased risk of deadly head and neck cancers, study finds
Smoking marijuana daily for years may increase the risk of potentially deadly head and neck cancers, a new study found.
- CNN
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
Before you drink baking soda water to improve fitness or lower disease risk, experts want you to know where the research stands and what the risks are.
- InStyle
Prince William Was "Completely Crestfallen" After Learning About Kate Middleton's Cancer
It was "devastating" for William to learn of Middleton's diagnosis so soon after King Charles's own cancer.
- CNN
A US Olympian documented her experience in Paris. This is what shocked her most
Two-time American Olympian Ariana Ramsey discovers what free healthcare is like while living in the Olympic Village — and shares her amazement with her followers on TikTok.
- The Canadian Press
Third person dies in listeria outbreak tied to Boar's Head deli meats
Three people have now died in a listeria food poisoning outbreak linked to Boar's Head deli meats, federal food safety officials announced Thursday, and the overall number of people sickened rose to 43.
- INSIDER
Diet soda fans, look out for this ingredient — it may increase your risk of blood clots and heart problems, scientists say
A small study found that one artificial sweetener ingredient can increase the risk of blood clots, which can cause strokes and heart attacks.
- HuffPost
I Spent Years On The Verge Of Death. I Couldn't Find A Doctor Who Would Listen To Me — Until I Said This.
"The ER became a second home. By my 34th birthday, I felt like I might not live long enough to see my 40th birthday."
- The Independent
YouTuber Joey Graceffa reveals he’s been diagnosed with skin cancer
‘I literally passed out in the chair when the biopsy happened,’ Graceffa says
- USA TODAY
What is Angelman syndrome? Genetic disorder inspires Colin Farrell to start foundation
Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic disorder with no cure. It can cause developmental, physical and intellectual delays.
- United Press International
CDC updates guidance addressing pain of IUD insertion
Plenty of women know that having an IUD inserted in their uterus can be an excruciating experience, but new government guidance issued Thursday may soon make the experience less painful for many.
- Hello!
Trisha Goddard 'mortified' by on-air nosebleed amid cancer treatment
Presenter Trisha Goddard shared the realities of keeping her cancer under wraps at work during an appearance on Good Morning Britain
- Prevention
At 56, Macy Gray Says She Was Hospitalized for Ozempic Side Effects
Macy Gray opened up about Ozempic side effects on MTV’s ‘The Surreal Life.’ She was ultimately hospitalized for complications related to the drug.
- Reuters
Developers of vapes for migraine, asthma will need to win over sceptics
LONDON (Reuters) -A handful of North American companies which see potential for vape-like devices to ease migraines and respiratory diseases such as asthma have a long road to convince health authorities and patients that their products can be the future of inhaled medication. Two companies, Qnovia and MIIST Therapeutics, have developed vape-like devices based on technology used in existing medical nebulisers, which turns liquid medications into a fine mist. Another company, Greentank, says it has developed a way to vaporise substances via a heating chip that addresses safety concerns with current vapes and may offer a better way to treat ailments like migraines.
- Insider Monkey
Altimmune, Inc. (ALT): A Good GLP-1 and Weight Loss Stock to Buy Now?
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best GLP-1 and Weight Loss Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) stands against the other GLP-1 and weight loss stocks. According to WHO, more than one billion people worldwide are obese, including 650 million adults, […]
- Reuters
US FDA approves nasal spray alternative to EpiPen for allergic reactions
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ARS Pharmaceuticals' nasal spray as the first needle-free emergency treatment for potentially fatal allergic reactions. The spray, which will be sold under the brand name neffy, is seen as an alternative to EpiPen and other autoinjectors that are filled with epinephrine, a life-saving drug used by people at risk of anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions. Neffy is expected to be available in the United States within eight weeks of FDA approval, the company said.
- The Hill
Trump says abortions not ‘big factor’ in elections anymore
Former President Trump argued Thursday that abortion is no longer a “big factor” in elections, saying he believes it will end up being “a very small issue” in this year’s vote. Speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump also promised to announce how he plans to vote on a constitutional amendment in…
- CBC
'Our bodies can surprise us': Olympian demystifies competing while pregnant
Nada Hafez competed in fencing at the Paris Olympics for Egypt while seven months pregnant. She describes the ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ she went through before being knocked out by Jeon Hayoung of the Republic of Korea in the women’s individual sabre competition.
- LA Times
Magic mushroom chocolates are having a moment. But do they even contain mushrooms?
Chocolate bars and gummies purporting to contain psilocybin mushrooms have become a common sight at smoke shops and illegal cannabis dispensaries across Southern California. But a Times investigation found they sometimes contain harmful or illegal compounds.
- United Press International
FDA approves nasal injection epinephrine for aAnaphylaxis, reaction
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the approval of the first nasal spray for treatment of Anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.