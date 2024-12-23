Meat traders agree plan for 'New Smithfield' market in London after permanent closure fears

Smithfield is set to close at its current site in 2028 (PA Archive)

Traders at the Smithfield Market in the City of London have agreed plans to move to a new site after fears of permanent closure.

The historic meat market will move to a new location “within the M25” when its current location closes in 2028, a group representing traders said in a joint statement with the City of London on Monday.

Concerns had been raised for the future of Smithfield and Billingsgate fish market after the City of London Corporation voted to withdraw support last month for their current locations.

Billingsgate Fish Market

But in an update on Monday, the Corporation and the Smithfield Market Tenants' Association (SMTA) pledged to create a ‘New Smithfield’ where butchers can "expand and modernise our businesses, as well as support the meat traders of the future".

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hayward, City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, said: “The progress we’re announcing today demonstrates our commitment to helping traders grow and operate sustainably and successfully for many more generations to come.

“Presently, there is no space for traders to expand, and our collaboration represents the best possible outcome for traders and the City.

“Our priority for these sites is to transform these areas, creating a new cultural destination, delivering additional housing, creating more jobs and spurring economic growth, contributing to the Government’s number one priority.”

The SMTA said it had agreed a compensation package with the Corporation to support the move, with around 70 per cent of traders agreeing to the relocation.

A spokesperson said: “For our part, we at the SMTA have today confirmed that 70% of us intend to come together to collectively move to a new facility within the M25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have also confirmed that all the current business will transfer to the new market any businesses who do not wish to relocate will transfer their trade to other Smithfield Traders. The supply chain will therefore not be impacted by the move.

“The new facility will enable this critical mass of Traders to expand and modernise our businesses, as well as support the meat traders of the future.

“The creation of a ‘New Smithfield’ will also ensure that the meat which passes through the current market site will continue to serve London and the South-East.”

Last month, the Corporation paused a bid to move Billingsgate fish market to Dagenham in east London, saying they were working with traders to find a new suitable location.

The London Fish Merchants’ Association (LFMA), representing businesses at the famed fish market, said around 90 per cent of the businesses have indicated they will move to any new site.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said its focus is on identifying a new location where the Corporation would no longer be the landlord, and “where the businesses can expand.”

It added: “The Market will continue trading from the current site for at least the next three to four years.”

It is believed a market has existed around the Smithfield site for at least 850 years. The corporation was given the right to run it and other wholesale food markets in 1327.

The current market site was built in 1868, designed by architect Sir Horace Jones, and has evolved ever since.