Meater Pro review: does this smart meat thermometer live up to the hype?

This article contains affiliate links. The products or services listed have been selected independently by journalists after hands-on testing or sourcing expert opinions. We may earn a commission when you click a link, buy a product or subscribe to a service.

Price: Currently £99 at Meater, £99 at Amazon or £99 at Borough Kitchen

Our rating: 10/10

We like:

Easy to use

Chic aesthetic

We don’t like:

Leaves a sizeable hole in the meat

Uses single use AAA batteries

What is the Meater Pro?

The Meater Pro is a clever wireless meat thermometer which you can leave in the meat while it cooks. Unlike traditional probe thermometers, this smart model is completely wireless and connects to an app on your smartphone which gives you time and temperature readings, warnings and other information.

It comes with a chic, compact and Scandi-looking charging dock powered by a single AAA battery that the makers say will last over a year. The best thing is the built-in AI. Touted as a ‘clever cooking assistant’, the Meater Pro learns from your cooking habits to help you achieve the best results.

Why you can trust Telegraph Recommended

Our thorough, real-world tests will always help you find the best product at the best price. No manufacturer ever sees copy before publication and we do not accept payment in exchange for favourable reviews. Visit our Who We Are page to learn more.

How we test meat thermometers

To test the best meat thermometers I focus on practical, real-life use. This includes how easy it is to download the app and use it and how comfortable the thermometer feels in the hand, while also considering its overall style.

Next, I evaluate efficiency and reliability, timing how quickly and accurately it provides readings. I also explore any smart features, such as app connectivity or integration with smart home systems, noting how user-friendly and beneficial they are.

Durability and upkeep matter too, so I rate ease of maintenance and how easy it is to clean, store, or recharge the thermometer. I also look at the range of functions, testing temperature limits and of course, how well my meat is cooked after using it.

Design and quality: 9/10

This isn’t your grandmother’s old meat thermometer; it’s a slimline, minimalist device that looks more like a sophisticated stylus, rather than a cooking tool. The light, wooden charging block and polished stainless steel probe scream premium quality. At first glance, the price made me wince, but the quality of the device tells a different story.

There’s no clunky digital display, with all readings coming through on the smartphone app. This, I admit, might intimidate tech-hesitant cooks. However, the large, easy-to-read app’s interface more than makes up for this. The Meater Pro is surprisingly lightweight, comfortable to handle, and looks like it could survive the most chaotic kitchen environment. It has now taken pride of place on my kitchen worktop.

Efficiency and reliability: 10/ 10

The Meater 2 Plus provides a complete temperature journey

In the world of cooking, timing is everything, and the Meater Pro is like having a precision timekeeper at your side. I put this brilliant gadget through its paces with a Sunday beef roast that would make any chef nervous. The wireless probe went into the meat with surgical precision and my smartphone tracked the temperature with great accuracy. Where traditional thermometers give you a snapshot, the meat thermometer provides a complete temperature journey, predicting exactly when your meat will reach the perfect temperature.

The real game-changer? Its AI-powered algorithms that factor in ambient temperature as well as the meat temperature for more accurate cooking times. During my test, it predicted the cooking time for the beef with remarkable precision – within just a few minutes of the actual cooking time. I’m naturally an impatient person, but when it prescribed a ‘resting’ duration, I did as I was told.

The only downside is that it left quite a big hole in my meat, a small niggle for me, but for anyone who cares about what their meat looks like, post-cooking, it could be more of a problem. However, the device’s ability to provide real-time temperature tracking means it’s leagues ahead of traditional meat thermometers.

Smart features: 10/ 10

The app is where this gadget truly comes alive, it’s like having a professional chef nestled in your smartphone. I was initially sceptical about wireless technology as I cooked, but this device completely won me over. The intuitive app allows you to select your specific type of meat and how you’d like it cooked, then provides step-by-step guidance. I was amazed at how it predicted exact cooking times, sent notifications when meat needed attention, and suggested resting times.

The Bluetooth connectivity extends up to 250 feet, meaning you can monitor your cooking from anywhere in your home. I could check the temperature of my beef joint while preparing side dishes, chatting with guests, or even binge watching my latest Netflix obsession in another room. The app’s multiple preset cooking options – from rare to well-done across different meats – make it foolproof.

Ease of maintenance: 10/10

A simple wipe down in the sink is ample

Durability is where the Meater Pro truly shines. The stainless steel probe is virtually indestructible, capable of withstanding temperatures up to 105°C when inside the meat, which means it can handle everything from low and slow barbecues to high-heat searing. It’s waterproof, but not dishwasher safe. A simple wipe down with hot water and dish soap is enough to clean it.

The wooden charging block isn’t just a pretty accessory; it’s a protective hub that keeps the probe charged and ready. An AAA battery in the base provides the probe with up to 24 hours of continuous use on a single charge. The compact design means it takes up minimal space in your kitchen drawer, while the magnets on the back of its block mean you can attach it to your fridge so it’s within arms reach.

Range of functions: 10/10

One sensor detects the meat’s internal temperature, the other reads ambient temperature

The temperature capabilities of the Meater Pro extend far beyond what you’d expect from a traditional meat thermometer. Its measurement range spans from 4°C to a scorching 550°C. However, its important to note that the internal temperature of the meat will only go up to 105°C. The meat thermometer also has dual-sensor technology – one sensor measures internal meat temperature, while another tracks ambient cooking temperature. Very clever and useful.

During my testing, the smart app’s predictive capabilities were revelatory. As I cooked the beef joint, I watched in real-time as the app calculated precise temperature progressions, factoring in both meat and ambient temperatures. The results were uncannily accurate.

Technical specifications:

Telegraph verdict: 10/10

Our beef joint and chicken roast were the best and juiciest we’ve cooked to date. And I truly put that down to this gadget. While I use the term ‘gadget’ it’s clear that, after testing the Meater Pro, this isn’t just another kitchen gadget – it’s a culinary game-changer. At around £100, it sits at the premium end of meat thermometers, but delivers value that goes well beyond its price tag. Two small negatives include its use of AAA batteries and the hole it left in my meat, but these are small niggles.

Compared to standard meat thermometers, the Meater Pro is like comparing a smartphone to an old landline. Its wireless design, AI-powered temperature tracking, and comprehensive app integration make cooking more intuitive and less stressful. While the price might make some home cooks hesitate, serious cooking enthusiasts will appreciate its professional-grade capabilities.

£99

Buy now

Price at

Meater

FAQs

What makes the Meater Pro different from other meat thermometers?

The Meater Pro is wireless – no annoying cords hanging from your grill or oven. It’s a single probe that can track both the internal temperature of your meat and the ambient temperature around it. You just pop it in your beef, steak, chicken, or whatever you’re cooking, and the app will talk you through the process.

Does the Meater Pro need to be calibrated?

No, it comes ready to go, straight out of the box. You just need to remove a tab from the battery in the bamboo charging dock, then leave the probe inside to charge for 15 minutes. Then you’re ready to go.

How far is the Bluetooth range on the Meater Pro?

This device can stay connected up to 250 feet away. The previous model only offered 165 feet. This means you don’t need to be tied to the kitchen to keep an eye on your meat.

How do I charge the Meater Pro?

The wooden block which you store it in acts as its charger. It’s powered by an AAA battery. Just drop the probe back in when you’re done and it starts charging automatically. While it’s super convenient, I would prefer a rechargeable option to avoid the use of an environmentally unfriendly battery.