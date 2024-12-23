Mechanic who switched numberplates to 'beat ULEZ' convicted of fraud

London’s ultra-low emission zone now covers the entire city with cameras enforcing the scheme (ES Composite)

A mechanic who switched numberplates on his van to “beat” the ULEZ charge has been convicted of fraud.

Stephen Cook, 45, was caught out by police after putting plates intended for his friend’s vehicle on to his white van.

Bromley magistrates court heard the friend’s van is exempt from the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), while Cook in his own vehicle would face the £12.50 daily charge.

He appeared in court on Thursday to plead guilty to fraud by false representation, but insisted he had switched the plates “for a joke” and never actually used them to dodge the levy.

Prosecutor Dmytro Palamarchuk said police officers checked Cook’s van during a raid on a premises in Erith on January 16.

“They saw a white van parked which belonged to the defendant”, he said.

“The numberplate on the white van didn’t belong to that van, it belonged to another van of a similar type.

Protesters gather outside Downing Street in central London, on the first day of the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) to include the whole of London. (PA)

“When questioned about it, it was established that the reason for the change was to avoid the ULEZ charge.”

He told police officers that he had done it to “beat ULEZ”, the court heard.

Cook has 19 past convictions for 32 offences, including car theft, burglary, fraud on his employers, fraudulent use of a vehicle licence, and driving while disqualified and without a licence.

He initially denied fraud over the numberplate switch, but on the day of trial he pleaded guilty, after his friend refused to come to court to give evidence.

Cook, a motorbike mechanic, said he had the numberplates made for his friend.

“For a joke I put them on my van and sent him photos”, he told the court.

“I explained to police the van doesn’t move, it wasn’t taxed, insured, or MOT’d. It doesn’t leave the yard.”

When asked by District Judge Sarah Turnock why he had told police officers that he was trying to “beat ULEZ”, he replied: “The police officers were standing beside me, having a laugh and a joke.

“When they came to arrest me, it was in the moment, having a joke, and I didn’t think they would take it away.

“It was a joke when I said it to the officer.”

The judge confirmed with Cook that, by pleading guilty, he was accepting intending to make a gain to avoid paying the charge, and he replied: “Yes.”

The judge said the sentence she passed was “based on the fact you say you had only just got the plates when police officers came to the yard, and you haven’t actually driven the van with the plates on, and you have not actually made a gain for yourself”.

Cook, of Richmer Road, Erith, was ordered to pay a £405 fine, with £350 costs, and a £162 victim surcharge.

The ULEZ zone was extended by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in August 2023 to cover all 32 London boroughs.

The decision has been met with protests in some parts of outer London, as well as incidents of criminal damage against the enforcement cameras.