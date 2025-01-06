Medals of second world war pilot who flew 500 miles with plane on fire to be auctioned

Steven Morris
·2 min read
Clive Beadon’s bomber caught fire during an attack on the Burma-Siam railway in 1945.Photograph: Noonans/BNPS

It feels like a very British response to a crisis. When second world war pilot Clive Beadon’s bomber caught fire during a low-level attack on the Burma-Siam railway, he and his crew poured tea from their flasks to douse the flames.

The medals of Wg Cmdr Beadon, who managed to fly 500 miles over the Bay of Bengal with the plane still on fire but the flames – just about – being kept at bay, are up for auction next week and expected to fetch up to £5,000.

Beadon’s log book from his two tours on the Burma front record engine break-ups, crash landings and damage by rifle fire but what turned out to be his most perilous mission took place almost exactly 80 years ago on 1 January 1945.

His Liberator bomber was hit by a Japanese shell as he flew 45 metres (150ft) above the railway, blasting a hole 60cm (2ft) square in the fuselage, starting what an article of the time described as “rivulets of flame”. One crew member was killed but the others fought the flames.

The article said: “Gaining height to avoid more attacks while over Japanese-held territory, S/Ldr Beadon made for the coast 40 miles away. Five hours flight over the sea faced the crew before they could hope to reach friendly coast. Tea and water in their vacuum flasks, as well as all fire extinguishers, were used to fight the flames.”

Their journey was described as “one of the most hazardous experienced by Eastern Air Command Liberators”.

Beadon was awarded a distinguished flying cross and King George VI told him that it was to men like him “that we owe our freedom”.

His distinguished flying cross and other medals are being auctioned by Noonans Mayfair in central London on 15 January.

