Medevac plane crash kills at least seven in Philadelphia

STORY: A medevac plane that crashed and exploded in a heavily populated area of Philadelphia on Friday was carrying a child and five others on board, including the child's mother.

That's according to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company that operated the aircraft. There were no survivors.

One other person was killed and more than a dozen were injured on the ground, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a news conference on Saturday.

"Also confirmed, that at least one other person perished in this tragedy and this individual was in a car. We can confirm that there are also a number of other victims who were injured in this incident and they are being treated at area hospitals. And thus far, our count is that there are 19 injured victims. But again, this is not etched in stone. The investigation is ongoing."

ADVERTISEMENT

Video aired on local TV stations showed the plane in a sharp dive before hitting the ground and exploding in a massive fireball.

:: Audio from LiveATC.net

LiveATC.net captured audio of air traffic controllers at Northeast Philadelphia Airport trying to get in touch with the aircraft.

“Medevac…(inaudible)…056. Northeast Tower. How do you hear this transmission?” // “Medevac Medservice 056. Northeast Tower." // "This is 755. We have a lost aircraft. We're not exactly sure what happened so we're trying to figure it out."

Officials said it was not clear what led to the crash. The weather was cold and rainy and with low visibility when the plane went down.

Videos taken by witnesses and shared on social media showed body parts strewn about the streets and inside nearby homes.

Residents said it has left them shaken.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The parking lot that we're standing in, I cross through to get to my daughter's school, and to know that a plane crashed literally blocks away from my daughter's school, this is very devastating. And very, very scary too."

The six people on board the plane were Mexican, the country's president said in a post on X.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance is based in Mexico and licensed to operate in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the company told CNN that the child was a girl on her way home, with a final destination of Tijuana.