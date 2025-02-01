Media briefing held Friday for updates on crash of Flight 5342

CBC

A Woodstock, Ont., man has been charged in a Brampton crash that killed one man and left two other people injured in November, Peel Regional Police say.The 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and charged with dangerous operation causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, police said in a news release on Thursday. He has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom at a later date.Police said the crash happened in the area of Steeles