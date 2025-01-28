Medicaid portals down, research funding frozen: Trump's chaos can cause real harm | Opinion

Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
·4 min read

President Donald Trump is doing to the U.S. government what a wild boar on angel dust would do to a Waterford crystal shop, smashing everything from scientific research funding to Meals on Wheels, and likely breaking the law in the process.

It’s the kind of behavior his supporters believe is “tough” right up until they lose their jobs or can’t get a hot meal, at which point I assume they blame the trouble on Democrats and not on the chaos agent they elected president.

The government devolved into confusion Tuesday in the wake of a vague Trump administration order that froze all federal grants and loans. Because the new president and his lackeys think things like “details” and “specifics” and “facts” are hallmarks of radical Marxism, nobody quite understood what the hell the initial order meant.

Since Trump's people specialize in not knowing what they're talking about, it took a federal judge to swoop in late Tuesday and put the confounding and possibly illegal order on hold until next Monday.

Georgetown University law professor Steve Vladeck told USA TODAY that Trump’s memo appeared to be in “flagrant violation” of the Impoundment Control Act, and by late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan had blocked the order.

Hey, what good is government if you can't screw up Meals on Wheels?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivers remarks during her first daily briefing at the White House, in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2025.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivers remarks during her first daily briefing at the White House, in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2025.

A spokesperson for Meals on Wheels, the national program that provides meals to seniors, told The Huffington Post: “And the uncertainty right now is creating chaos for local Meals on Wheels providers not knowing whether they should be serving meals today. Which unfortunately means seniors will panic not knowing where their next meals will come from.”

NBC News reported that nonprofits across the country were unable to access a federal system that allows them to withdraw federal money that has already been awarded.

Opinion: Why is the price of eggs so high? Trump can't lower it – and doesn't care to.

Yasmina Vinci, executive director of the National Head Start Association, told the network: “While we understand that this is an evolving story, this disruption, at best, will slow down Head Start agencies’ ability to pay hundreds of thousands of staff, contractors, and small businesses who support Head Start operations in every corner of the country. At worst, this means that hundreds of thousands of families will not be able to depend on the critical services and likely will not be able to work.”

Like Trump himself, the president's funding memo was vague

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One en route Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 27, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One en route Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 27, 2025.

The Trump administration tried to ham-handedly clean up its mess Tuesday by offering clarifications to the original memo, saying, for example, that the freeze wouldn’t impact Medicaid recipients, even as states across the country were locked out of the federal Medicaid portal.

There are two problems with this. First, if you’re in charge of “the government,” you don’t toss out some vague memo that might cause widespread chaos. Second, nobody believes a word that comes out of Trumps’ mouth or the mouths of his handlers, so most reasonable people at nonprofits and state agencies had to default to assuming the worst about the funding freeze.

Throwing the government into chaos to battle wokeness?

Asked to explain the point of Trump’s reckless action, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt babbled this hot nonsense, which I assume was assembled from a right-wing random-word generator: “It means no more funding for the green new scam that has cost American taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. It means no more funding for transgenderism and wokeness across our federal bureaucracy and agencies.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Got that, Americans. The new president upended the functioning of the U.S. government because of “wokeness,” an evil thing that exists only in the minds of Fox News addicts, and because this administration is hellbent on dehumanizing transgender people.

That’s exactly how you want the most powerful country in the world to operate. Just throw random ideas out there and let turmoil reign while ignoring the laws that should keep all that from happening.

Opinion: As Trump ends DEI programs, here's how to make sure your home is DEI-free!

Trump's funding freeze was probably illegal, but do laws even matter anymore?

Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, said: “This reckless action by the administration would be catastrophic for nonprofit organizations and the people and communities they serve. From pausing research on cures for childhood cancer to halting housing and food assistance, shuttering domestic violence and homeless shelters, and closing suicide hotlines, the impact of even a short pause in funding could be devastating and cost lives."

Ah, yes, but what about wokeness? We must eradicate that vague concept that was leveraged to scare people into voting for Trump, right?

Many out there will applaud Trump for “going after the Deep State” and “doing away with reckless spending.” At least until Trump’s manic governing hits them square in the pocketbook.

Then I’ll be happy to remind them, as I’m so often told, that elections have consequences.

