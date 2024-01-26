Medical episode delays Australian Open semifinal. Djokovic rallies to force a fourth set

A spectator is assisted from Rod Laver Arena by medical staff during the semifinal between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner was delayed while a spectator received medical help in the third set on Saturday.

Top-ranked Djokovic had lost the first two sets and was serving at 5-5 and deuece when play was interrupted. Ambulance officers attended to the spectator and then helped him walk out of Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic held serve in that game and then saved a match point in the tiebreaker before forcing the semifinal to a fourth set.

A 10-time champion in Australia, Djokovic had won all 10 previous semifinals he'd contested at Melbourne.

