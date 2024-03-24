Medical Worker Documented Explosions Near Gaza Hospital Before Reported Death

A Palestinian medical worker filmed and posted video of explosions near al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, hours before the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said he was killed on March 23.

Ameer Abo Aisha described himself as a media coordinator and emergency operations room operator at the PRCS.

He published this footage in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, saying, “Violent and continuous shelling in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in the city of Khan Yunis, coinciding with continuous shooting.”

PRCS said the footage was the last message they received from Abo Aisha before he was fatally shot by Israeli forces “inside Al-Amal Hospital at dawn today.”

PRCS said Israeli vehicles surrounded the hospital on Sunday and a displaced person sheltering at the hospital and a staff member were injured.

“Smoke bombs [were] being launched at the hospital to force the staff, wounded, and displaced individuals to leave it,” PRCS said.

Israel said it launched an operation aimed at “dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists” in the al-Amal neighborhood on Saturday night. Credit: Ameer Abo Aisha/PRCS via Storyful