Medication shortage on the rise in America
From cancer drugs to ADHD medications drug shortage are a real thing right now. Paul LaGrone talks with a doctor about why this is all happening, and the solution which may not be so simple.
What I saw wasn’t normal behavior for anyone, let alone my brilliant, amazing spouse.
One hormone in particular may explain the health benefits of physical activity at this time.
In “The Last Alzheimer’s Patient,” CNN chief medical correspondent follows Alzheimer’s patient Cici Zerbe who says her symptoms have been reversed after participating in Dr. Dean Ornish’s clinical trial on the effects of intensive lifestyle changes on the progression of mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s Disease. That peer-reviewed study will be published in the journal “Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy” in June 2024. Dr. Ornish’s program includes a plant-based diet, regular exercise, group support, yoga or meditation.Watch the full documentary on CNN’s “The Whole Story” premiering on May 19th at 8p et/pt and streaming on MAX on June 18th.
What your kids eat now has a big impact on their health for much of their life. Experts explain why you should be particularly cautious of these foods.
A 55-year old man reduced signs of Alzheimer’s in his blood through lifestyle changes and a personalized regime of supplements and medications.
Cutting-edge cancer treatments are essentially useless for patients barely clinging to life, a new study shows.
Two high-profile cancer stories prompted national interest in prostate cancer and breast cancer.
Early menopause after breast cancer brings on saggy skin, painful sex, and brain fog — here's what to expect.
A child under five years old has died of measles in Ontario, according to the provincial public health agency — the first such death in the province since 1989, when tracking began.In an update published Thursday, Public Health Ontario (PHO) said the child was not vaccinated against the highly infectious respiratory virus. It did not indicate when the child died or their specific age.The provincial agency said in an email statement that the death was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services."
Ford is soliciting manufacturing money-saving ideas for its electric vehicles in a new memo sent this week.
During Women's Health Week, learn about unexpected bleeding during menopause and expert advice for women.
Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine whether you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you can...
A new crop of virus variants, dubbed FLiRTs, threatens to disrupt the disease’s downward trend this summer. CNN’s Meg Tirrell reports.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it's agreed to sign onto a long-planned code of conduct for grocery retailers, as long as other industry players do, too. The code is intended to level the playing field for suppliers and smaller retailers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Whether it's tapioca balls or computer chips, Taiwan is stretching toward the United States and away from China — the world's No. 2 economy that threatens to take the democratically ruled island by force if necessary. That has translated to the world’s biggest maker of computer chips — which power everything from medical equipment to cellphones — announcing bigger investments in the U.S. last month after a boost from the Biden administration. Soon afterward, a Taiwanese semicon
"These are the stories that were being played and replayed in my mind throughout my pregnancy, but the reality was so different."
Dialysis is one of the most resource-intensive therapies but patients with kidney failure have no other option, except for a kidney transplant. Nephrologists are trying to quantify the waste as they advocate for environmentally sustainable kidney care, noting the lifesaving therapy generates hundreds of litres of wastewater at least three times a week per patient, along withvast amounts of carbon emissions and single-use plastic. WHAT WASTE IS GENERATED BY DIALYSIS? Kidney care waste includes tu
CAIRO (AP) — The 35 American and other international doctors came to Gaza in volunteer teams to help one of the territory’s few hospitals still functioning. They brought suitcases full of medical supplies and had trained for one of the worst war zones in the world. They knew the health care system was decimated and overwhelmed. The reality is even worse than they imagined, they say. Children with horrific amputations. Patients with burns and maggot-filled wounds. Rampant infections. Palestinian
The confirmed cases of a waterborne disease caused by a parasite have more than doubled.