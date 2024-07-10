These medications could make you more susceptible to heat illness, Sacramento doctors say

SWNS

A mum was heartbroken when her "perfect" tot was diagnosed with childhood Alzheimer's - after she spotted an identical looking girl on TikTok. Morgan Rachal, 29, was over the moon when she welcomed her second daughter, Lydia, now 20 months old. The mum-of-two had thought her daughter was completely healthy apart from the odd common ear infection, constipation and sleeping problems. But when her mum, Cindy Weaver, 55, was scrolling through TikTok she spotted a little girl who had looked identical to Lydia, had the same symptoms and had a rare disorder called Sanfilippo. Children with Sanfilippo syndrome typically have full lips and heavy eyebrows that meet above the nose, or hirsutism, which is excess hair growth. The disorder is a rare genetic metabolism disorder know as childhood Alzheimer's as it causes children to lose all the skills they have gained. Lydia currently isn't showing any signs of cognitive decline but will if she doesn't receive treatment.