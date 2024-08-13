Medieval river bridge shut after being hit by car

An Uber car was wedged into the bridge after the crash [Mark Williamson]

A medieval bridge is shut to vehicles after a car hit the side of it and became jammed, causing significant structural damage.

The vehicle hit the inner side of the 15th Century bridge on the B4085 Honeybourne Road, Bidford-on-Avon, on Saturday before becoming jammed, Warwickshire County Council said.

Scaffolding has been erected to inspect the stone and assess damage, with a timescale of repairs being published by the authority at a later date.

Councillor Jan Matecki said the listed bridge, which crosses the River Avon, would be reopened as soon as possible.

However, he said the authority did not know when this would be.

The car is still on the bridge but could be moved later on Tuesday.

A car hit the inner side of the bridge on Saturday [Warwickshire County Council]

A diversion route for motorists is available using Barton Road. The bridge is still open for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Big Meadow car park and Saxon Fields car park can be used to access businesses in the village, the council said.

