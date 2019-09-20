Medina tops leaderboard after opening day of Slater's wavepool WSL event

SHOWS: LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (SEPTEMBER 19, 2019)(WORLD SURF LEAGUE - SEE RESTRICTIONS ABOVE)

1. KELLY SLATER (USA - RED JERSEY) GETTING INTO WATER BEFORE HIS SURF RUN

2. SLATER SURF RUN (WOULD FINISH DAY IN 5TH PLACE)

3. GABRIEL MEDINA (BRAZIL - YELLOW JERSEY) SURF RUN (WOULD FINISH DAY IN 1ST PLACE)

4. MEDINA RIDING INTO SHORE AFTER HIS RUN

5. GRIFFIN COLAPINTO (USA - RED JERSEY) SURF RUN (WOULD FINISH DAY IN 2ND PLACE)

6. COLAPINTA WALKING ON SHORE AFTER SURF RUN

7. CONNOR COFFIN (USA - RED JERSEY) SURF RUN (WOULD FINISH DAY IN 4TH PLACE)

8. SLOW MOTION REPLAY OF COFFIN ALMOST FALLING AT END OF HIS RUN

STORY: Brazil's Gabriel Medina finished atop the standings after the opening day of the World Surf League Freshwater Pro event Thursday (September 19) at the Surf Ranch wavepool in California.

Medina, who currently sits fourth in the men's overall Championship Tour (CT) standings, scored 8.77 and 9.00 on his best two runs for a total of 17.77 (out of 20) to easily top the day one leaderboard.

American Griffin Colapinto sits second after scoring 15.50 with Brazil's Italo Ferreira in third at 14.97 and Colapinto countryman Connor Coffin fourth with a total of 14.07.

American Kelly Slater, who helped develop and is a part owner of the Surf Ranch, finished the day in a solid fifth place at 13.87. The top eight surfers after two days of competition advance to the final round.

The Freshwater Pro is the eighth stop of eleven men's CT events





(Production: David Grip)