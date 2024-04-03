Mediterranean restaurant opening 2 spots: Johnson County and former KC pizza place

Zhoug Mediterranean — a fast-casual restaurant with roots in Lawrence — will open two Kansas City area locations this year.

First, Zhoug will open this summer in the former d’Bronx location at 39th and Bell streets. This fall, Zhoug will join Tupelo Honey, Enjoy Pure Food + Drink, and Cactus Grill at the upcoming “Restaurant Row” development near 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, according to developer Copaken Brooks.

The owners of Zhoug own The Fresh Mediterranean Co. in Lawrence, which serves shawarma, falafel and more. They had previously told The Star that the Kansas City area menu would be similar.

“The Fresh Mediterranean Co. has introduced thousands of people to fresh Mediterranean favorites in Lawrence, and we are excited to bring that culture to the larger Kansas City community as we expand into the metro,” Steven Jacobs, chief financial officer of Ethnic Food Concepts — parent company of Zhoug — said in a press release.

Zhoug’s lease completes the first phase of Restaurant Row. Copaken Brooks continues to lease the next phase, which involves the construction of the remaining two restaurant buildings, divided between tenants.