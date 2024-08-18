Mediterranean Sea breaks temperature record

The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record on Thursday, Spanish researchers told AFP, breaking the record from July 2023.

"The maximum sea surface temperature record was broken in the Mediterranean Sea yesterday... with a daily median of 28.90C," Spain's leading institute of marine sciences said.

The previous record occurred on July 24, 2023, with a median value of 28.71C, said Justino Martinez, researcher at the Institut de Ciencies del Mar in Barcelona and the Catalan Institute of Research for the Governance of the Sea.

"The maximum temperature on 15 August was attained on the Egyptian coast at El-Arish (31.96C)," but this value is preliminary until further human checks can be carried out, he added.

These preliminary findings are taken from satellite data from the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation programme.

It means that for two successive summers the Mediterranean will have been warmer than during the exceptional summer heatwave of 2003, when a daily median was measured at 28.25C on 23 August, a record that had stood for twenty years.

"What is remarkable is not so much to reach a maximum on a given day, but to observe a long period of high temperatures, even without breaking a record," Martinez told AFP earlier this week.

Such temperatures threaten marine life.

During earlier heatwaves about 50 species including corals and molluscs were decimated.

Global warming

The Mediterranean region has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.

