Medway: Plans approved to tackle cost of temporary housing

Medway Council is buying 150 properties for temporary housing for residents

Proposals have been approved to help tackle the rising costs of temporary accommodation in Medway.

The plans include a £42m investment in buying about 150 properties for temporary housing for residents, Medway Council said.

It will also increase the number of long-term leased properties on its books, as well as setting up its own letting agency.

A council spokesperson said it aimed to "reduce reliance" on private renting.

There has been a sustained increase in both the demand and cost for providing homeless households with temporary accommodation.

In January this year there were 480 households in temporary accommodation compared to 359 households in January 2023, according to Medway Council figures.

The decision to increase the number of long-term leased properties will help cut the amount of money currently spent on temporary accommodation, as these can be secured at a lower rate, the council said.

Setting up its own letting agency will allow the council to help prevent households from becoming homeless by intervening at an earlier stage, it said.

Councillor Naushabah Khan, from Medway Council, said: "All of these decisions give us greater control, more options to help some of Medway's most vulnerable residents and in the long-term will help reduce the amount of money we currently need to spend on temporary accommodation."

