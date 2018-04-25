Meek Mill Flown To 76ers Game After Release From Prison, Rings Liberty Bell

By Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin

Meek Mill was released from prison in Pennsylvania yesterday and flown directly to watch the 76ers vs. Heat game at the Wells Fargo Center. He was transported there from the State Correctional Institution in Chester by private helicopter, courtesy of Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin. The rapper, who was successfully released on bail following several failed motions, received a huge ovation from the crowd. He rang the Liberty Bell before tipoff and sat courtside next to Kevin Hart, Rubin, and–in a disturbing twist–YouTube vlogger Jake Paul.

After the Sixers won 104-91, Mill embraced Sixers players including Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. “Good to have you back, @meekmill. See you in round 2″ was tweeted from the Sixers official account.

Rubin told ESPN that it was Mill’s dream to return from prison by helicopter. “You know, Meek told me every day we talked, ‘I just dream about the heli picking me up,’” Rubin claimed. “He said, ‘That’s what I want.’ So when they released him, we said the helicopter’s gonna pick you up.” He also said that Mill met with the team and management in the locker room after the game, and described the mood as “this mass happiness [and] hysteria.”









Meek Mill rings the bell before Sixers-Heat in a Joel Embiid jersey pic.twitter.com/1uuunHemNg — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) April 25, 2018





