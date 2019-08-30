Meek Mill and Rapsody Announced as Inaugural Inspire Change Advocates for 2019 NFL Season

NFL and Roc Nation announced Friday that Meek Mill and Rapsody have been named the inaugural Inspire Change advocates for the 2019 season, a distinction that will include a free concert in Chicago's Grant Park Sept. 5.

As part of their controversial partnership, the NFL and Roc Nation are launching Inspire Change apparel and a Songs of the Season campaign. The apparel, per a press release, will be used to fund Inspire Change efforts across the U.S.

The key elements of the Inspire Change initiative are outlined as follows:

education and economic empowerment

police and community relations

criminal justice reform

The Songs of the Season aspect, meanwhile, is said to highlight both superstars and emerging artists across all genres. Selected songs will be incorporated into NFL promos each month, with song debuts set for in-game broadcasts, complete with simultaneous streaming platform releases. Proceeds go to Inspire Change.

The Sept. 5 free show at the NFL Kickoff Experience will see a portion of Meek's performance being included in simulcast coverage of the Chicago pregame show. Following the show, fans can stay at Grant Park to catch the NFL Kickoff Watch Party.

Two Chicago-based organizations, BBF Family Services and Crushers Club, will be hosted by Meek, Rapsody, and additional performer Meghan Trainor at the event. One day prior to the show, Rapsody is hosting an Inspire Change Speed Mentoring Session at BBF Family Services during which young men and women will be given a chance to receive mentorship from community leaders, Roc Nation, the NFL, and more.